The homepage of the BBC News website, on 6th May 2015. Picture: Chris Dorney/Shutterstock

BBC News and BBC Local News users report higher levels of trust in institutions and other people than those who do not use the services, according to research published by the broadcaster.

The survey of 5,750 UK adults, conducted in January, found that daily users of the BBC’s UK and international news had an overall trust score that was 75% higher than non-users. Users of BBC Local News reported a trust score 62% higher.

BBC survey reported higher trust scores in BBC News and BBC Local News users than non-users.

The findings come as the BBC makes significant cuts across its staff and programming. In February, it announced plans to save £500m over three years (around 10% of its annual costs).

The trust score combines multiple measures, including trust in other people and institutions (government, local government, police, the civil service, the judicial system and news media).

Users of BBC News also recorded higher social cohesion scores, relating to factors such as a sense of belonging, feeling included and represented, local community connection and interactions with others.

Those who used BBC News for UK and international news on a daily basis reported a 15% higher social cohesion score than non-users, while for BBC Local News this was 16% higher.

BBC survey reported higher cohesion scores in BBC News and BBC Local News users than non-users.

Meanwhile, daily users of BBC Local News report stronger outcomes across all community-focused measures (local community connection and local community engagement) than non-users. Daily users of local news reported 29% higher local community engagement than non-users, and 23% higher local community connection.

The research was carried out by Yonder Consulting, a London-based consultancy that has also worked with brands including M&S and Vodafone.

The broadcaster said the results showed the role public service broadcasting could play in uniting communities.

Rachel Jupp, director of BBC News and Current Affairs, told Press Gazette: “At a time when trust is under pressure in the UK, this research highlights the important role the BBC can play in bringing people together in an increasingly fragmented world.

“As one of the UK’s most-used public institutions, we are proud to serve audiences with trusted and impartial news and content that helps people understand each other and the world around them. These findings demonstrate the value of a strong public service broadcaster that serves all audiences and acts in the public interest.”

The survey also covered civic participation and community connection, perceptions of the BBC’s societal contribution, media consumption behaviours and wellbeing and demographic characteristics. Questions were asked on a scale of zero to 100 so that researchers could calculate average scores and easily compare BBC users and non-users.

The BBC said the results should not be interpreted as proof that consuming its news causes higher levels of trust or social cohesion, but many of the relationships it highlighted “remain statistically significant after controlling for demographic and political characteristics”.

BBC Local faces up to 90 job cuts

The survey results have been published as the BBC’s own commitment to local journalism and the wider news market is under scrutiny.

In September, the broadcaster announced that around 90 jobs would be cut from local radio and regional TV news as part of an effort to save £9.1m in BBC Local. At the time, the BBC also said it would need to reduce headcount in its Nations division by around 250 full-time posts by 2027/28, a saving of £33m.

The BBC has faced criticism in the past from major publishers over its expansion into the local news market through the lifting and publishing of stories “without credit on their site”, according to Manchester Evening News editor Sarah Lester.

[Read more: Reach attacks BBC’s ‘aggressive expansion’ into local news]

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