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A Bill to stop the use of “lawfare” to intimidate and silence whistleblowers and journalists has been backed by the Government.

Justice minister Sarah Sackman said Labour would support the Bill from Conservative former culture secretary Sir John Whittingdale which would reduce the ability of powerful and wealthy figures and companies using the law to shut down criticism.

Sir John brought in a private member’s Bill in the Commons on Friday which provides victims of strategic lawsuits against public participation (SLAPPs) a defence by giving them a mechanism to have the action dismissed.

Existing protections only apply to cases linked to economic crime. The new Bill will extend it to all public interest reporting.

It will allow courts to dismiss SLAPPs on the basis that the challenge is mainly to prevent information being made public, and publication is in the public interest.

Sir John told MPs the use of SLAPPs had led to alleged victims of former Harrods and Fulham owner Mohamed Al Fayed from speaking out, and had led to a book on Russia by Catherine Belton being changed after threats from oligarchs.

The debate also heard how some journalists or campaigners are effectively silenced by legal letters or the overall cost of fighting claims.

On SLAPPs, Sir John said “[They are] attempts to muzzle free speech and silence those who are wishing to publicise wrongdoing through or as a result of journalistic investigation, or as whistleblowers, or sometimes as victims”.

Sir John had earlier told the Press Association: “The defendant will have the ability to go to the court and say that this should not proceed because it is plainly intended to silence legitimate public comment rather than actually pursue a genuine grievance.”

Felicity Garvey, advocacy manager at Reporters Without Borders (RSF), told Press Gazette the organisation is “really pleased” to see Sir John bring forward the bill.

“As he said today, the UK is only ranked 18th in our World Press Freedom Index, and one glaring gap in our protections is the lack of a strong anti-SLAPP law,” she said. “Having this bill is a great first step, but along with our colleagues in the UK Anti-SLAPP Coalition, we feel it needs significant strengthening.

“We’ve heard real cross-party support in the chamber today already. We now want to see that carried through to the committee stage and see this bill become a law with real teeth that can protect not just journalists, but everyone who benefits from important stories and abuses of power being brought into the public eye.”

The MP for Maldon has previously spoken out against SLAPPs in the Commons, telling MPs in 2024 it was “appalling” that the leader of the Russian-backed Wagner Group had been able to bring defamation proceedings against a British journalist while facing UK sanctions.

Speaking ahead of the Government formally backing the Bill in the Commons, Ms Sackman said: “No-one should be able to use their wealth or influence to silence legitimate scrutiny.

“SLAPPs are designed to intimidate and can prevent victims of abuse, whistleblowers, campaigners and journalists from speaking out in the public interest.

“This Bill will strengthen protections against these abusive lawsuits while preserving access to justice for genuine claims, helping defend freedom of expression and support accountability.”

While the Bill received support from across the House, several MPs said it should be strengthened as it progresses.

Ian Lavery, Labour MP for Blyth and Ashington, raised concerns from the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) that the early dismissal process is “overly complex” and still leaves SLAPPs targets “exposed emotionally and financially”.

Rachel Blake, Labour MP for Cities of London and Westminster, warned: “If the threshold is set too high, defendants may still be forced through years of litigation before obtaining protection, and by that stage, much of the damage may already have been done.”

Alicia Kearns, Conservative MP for Rutland and Stamford, added that it is also important to protect those who receive legal threats, but are never actually sued, saying: “The fear of these letters on their own does the work.”

Campaigners have also raised concerns, including Isabella from No One above, an advocacy group led by survivors of Al Fayed and linked perpetrators.

She said: “We welcome the Government’s support for this Bill, and its move to an objective test. But as drafted, anyone sued for speaking out, including survivors of abuse, must still clear three separate hurdles before the claim against them can even be treated as a SLAPP. The fight over those hurdles could itself run up the very costs the Bill is meant to prevent.

“In the Mohamed Fayed case, legal threats that never reached a courtroom helped keep the truth hidden for decades. While fighting back remains this costly and uncertain, such threats will keep their force.

“Those hurdles must be simplified as MPs scrutinise the Bill. And as Sir John Whittingdale said today, the law firms that take on such cases, and the fees that make them so intimidating, still need to be addressed too.

“We welcome the Government’s support for this Bill, and its move to an objective test. But as drafted, anyone sued for speaking out, including survivors of abuse, must still clear three separate hurdles before the claim against them can even be treated as a SLAPP. The fight over those hurdles could itself run up the very costs the Bill is meant to prevent.

“In the Mohamed Fayed case, legal threats that never reached a courtroom helped keep the truth hidden for decades. While fighting back remains this costly and uncertain, such threats will keep their force.

“Those hurdles must be simplified as MPs scrutinise the Bill. And as Sir John Whittingdale said today, the law firms that take on such cases, and the fees that make them so intimidating, still need to be addressed too.”

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