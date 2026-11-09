UK online publishers report revenue decline despite subscription and display growth

Woman reading the news. Picture: Shutterstock

Digital revenue among a group of leading UK publishers fell for the second consecutive quarter in Q2 2026, following four consecutive quarters of growth.

Total digital revenue among 13 publishers (nine B2C publishers and four B2B) surveyed by the Association of Online Publishers (AOP) and Deloitte fell by 1.5% year on year to £155m in the three months to June 2026.

Although revenue fell from £157m in Q2 2025, the rate of decline is slower compared to the previous quarter.

The Association of Online Publishers and Deloitte compile the Digital Publishers’ Revenue Index via a quarterly survey of publishers, so it is seen as a running snapshot of revenue across publisher types rather than a comprehensive report.

Publisher revenue was described as “uneven” across the last year, with half (50%) of participating publishers reporting year-on-year revenue growth, compared with 62% in Q1 2026 and 54% in the same quarter last year (Q2 2025).

Despite overall revenue decline, publishers saw growth in subscriptions, which remained the largest revenue category, up 2.5% to £58m, and display advertising revenue increased by 4.5% to £54m.

These two categories partly offset decline across several other revenue streams.

Miscellaneous revenue (all revenue streams that do not fit within one of the top-level categories such as first-party data sales, content recommendation units and AI licensing) recorded the largest decline in cash terms, falling by £3.9m to £9.3m, a decrease of 29.8%.

AOP suggested that the decline in miscellaneous revenue could partly reflect changing approaches to AI, given that the category includes emerging income streams such as AI licensing.

The same could be said for off-platform revenue, which fell by 16.1% to £4.7m, and other classified revenue, which dropped 67.3%, as this could also be attributed to people getting information in AI answers without feeling the need to click through to publishers.

Video declined by 6% to £7.8m, but the emerging trend of videa-led podcasts may have had an impact on digital audio revenue in Q2 2026, said AOP, which saw a decline of 15% to £3.8m.

‘Importance of revenue diversification’

Andy Cowen, lead partner for telecoms, media and entertainment at Deloitte, said: “The picture for digital publishers is increasingly one of divergence rather than uniform growth or decline. The resilience of recurring subscription revenues, alongside growth in display advertising, suggests that publishers with strong audience relationships and established advertising propositions are better placed to navigate a more challenging market.

“At the same time, the variation in performance across publishers reinforces the importance of revenue diversification. As the economics of digital publishing continue to shift, the challenge will be converting audience engagement into sustainable revenues across a broader mix of products and channels.”

Richard Reeves, managing director at AOP, said: “So far, 2026’s DPRI reports have highlighted the fluid nature of publisher strategies as we proactively respond to the dramatic changes in the industry. As the dynamic around working with AI businesses evolves, it is likely many are pausing to consider the best next steps to secure a stronger position for themselves in 2027. Outside of the DPRI results, we’re also seeing publishers take creative approaches to audience engagement, for example, growing and combining audio and video strategies.

“We’re seeing plenty of innovation from publishers, and it is reassuring to see that, despite declines, digital revenues are largely holding steady over a rolling 12-month period. The continued commitment by publishers to weathering the current storm is inspiring and we hope to see this continue through the rest of 2026 and into next year.”

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog