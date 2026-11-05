New York Times boosts digital subscribers by 420,000 in three months

The New York Times building in New York City. Image: Stas Malyarevsky / Shutterstock.com

The New York Times has added 420,000 digital-only subscribers within three months, taking its total number to 13.8 million and driving digital revenue growth.

In figures posted for the third quarter of 2026, publisher The New York Times Company reported digital-only subscription revenues of $421.25m, up 14.6% year-on-year, and digital advertising revenues of $109.85m, up 12% year-on-year. It said the latter was “due to continued marketer demand and growth in advertising supply”.

Digital-only subscribers pay an average of $9.93 a month, up 1.4% year-on-year, and make up 96% of total subscriber numbers. The New York Times reports 13.2 million digital-only subscribers, up 12.4% year-on-year and 3.3% on the last quarter.

The uplift in digital revenue was “driven by growth” in subscriber numbers and user revenue, the company reported. Campaigning for midterm elections to Congress have also intensified these past months in the US ahead of voting.

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Meredith Kopit Levien, president and chief executive officer of The New York Times Company, said the results showed “sustained momentum” at the company and that subscriber growth was “powered by strong engagement and retention across our portfolio”.

She added: “As the information ecosystem continues to evolve, our essential subscription strategy — which is about humanmade journalism and product experiences that people seek out directly and make room for in their lives — provides powerful advantages that we believe will only deepen with time.”

Total subscription revenues increased 10.7% year-on-year to $547.5 million. Total advertising revenues were up 7.8% year-on-year to $142.6 million. The company reported total revenues of $768.5m for the third quarter of 2026, up 9.7% on the same period the year before.

The New York Times publishes a daily print newspaper Monday to Saturday, including an international edition, as well as a Sunday edition. It has 540,000 print subscribers, down 5% year-on-year and down 1.8% on the last quarter.

Print subscription revenues reached $126.3m in the third quarter of 2026, down 0.7% year-on-year, with print advertising revenues of $32.7m, down 4.3% year-on-year. The company blamed “lower single-copy revenues” for the decline.

Subscribers pay from £110 a year, or from £16 at month, for full individual access to the NY Times.

In the last five years, The New York Times Company has made a number of acquisitions to bolster its offering to subscribers in the last few years, including buying Wordle, the word-guessing puzzle, for a price “in the low seven figures” in 2022. That same year it bought independent sports magazine The Athletic for $550m.

In 2016, the company bought product recommendation service The Wirecutter.

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