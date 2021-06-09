Welcome to Press Gazette’s new media deals home page where we plan to track the latest news on mergers and acquisitions (M&A), capital raising and major partnerships in the media space.

8/6/2021: Sports Illustrated publisher Maven buys athletics news website The Spun

Deal type: M&A, capital raising (equity financing)

Deal size: $20m

Country: USA

Deal summary: Sports Illustrated Publisher theMaven Inc has bought New Jersey-based Athletics news website The Spun. The site has 11 staff and was founded eight years ago. Maven plans to incorporate the site into the Sports Illustrated website. theMaven Inc has reportedly raised $20m to fund acquisitions via equity investment from new and existing institutional investors.

Source: Forbes.

May 2021 media deals analysis

The month’s media business news was dominated by megadeals announced by AT&T, Verizon and Amazon. But, using intelligence from GlobalData, Press Gazette has identified several smaller deals that will help shape the global journalism industry.

As laid out below, we detected four major media M&A themes running through May 2021:

the megadeals of AT&T, Verizon and Amazon

of AT&T, Verizon and Amazon the consolidation of America’s embattled local media sector

of America’s embattled local media sector the high density of rumours surrounding digital-native news companies like Buzzfeed and the Athletic

surrounding digital-native news companies like Buzzfeed and the Athletic and a wave of new investment in platforms and tech companies that work with the publishing industry.

Click to find out more about the 30 most significant deals, or would-be deals, of May 2021.