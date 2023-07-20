Wales Correspondent, PA Media

PA Media is looking for a high-quality reporter to join its news reporting team covering Wales.
This is an exciting opportunity to join a highly-respected team with a reputation for speed and accuracy that is second to none.
About us
PA Media is the UK’s national news agency, supplying 24/7 journalism to every newsroom in the country. It sits at the heart of the PA Media Group which is now a portfolio of diversified news and information companies encompassing a large data division, the picture agency Alamy and the streaming service StreamAMG, among others.
What you will be doing…
- Based in south Wales, you will report on all aspects of the region – from the Senedd, to court cases, inquests, your own exclusives and off-diary uplifting stories.
- Producing accurate, fast, impartial and clearly written copy in line with the PA news agency’s core standards
- Working closely with the photography and video journalist on the patch and taking stills and shooting video where required
- Using social media to source exclusive and breaking news stories
- Developing contacts, in politics, the courts or the wider community
- Working with other reporters across the south west of England and helping to cover their patch if required
- Working closely with PA customers, whether local or national
What you’ll need…
- Extensive experience of reporting – ideally to agency/daily newspaper level.
- Up-to-date knowledge of media law and an interest in politics
- Minimum 100wpm shorthand
- The ability to work effectively under pressure and meet deadlines
- An NCTJ or equivalent qualification
- The ability to verify and source social media material
- A driving licence – the patch is large and long journeys may be necessary.
What we can offer you…
Benefits include …
- 5 weeks holiday in addition to 8 public holidays (pro-rated for part time employees)
- Car Allowance
- Holiday purchase scheme
- Enhanced pay for maternity, paternity and adoption leave
- 4% Company Pension contributions
- Wellbeing Day
- Life Assurance
- Eyecare Vouchers
- Cycle 2 work scheme
- Recruitment referral scheme
- Employee Assistance Program
- BUPA health cash plan
- Learning and Development Opportunities
Inclusion…
We’re working hard to ensure we provide an inclusive environment and as well as your skills and experience we’re also focused on who you are and what else you can bring. We recognise the importance of a healthy work life balance and positively encourage agile working.
We are always open to discuss an individual’s flexible working needs so please speak to us during the recruitment process to understand what this could look like for you. We will do everything we can to support you during your application. If you need us to make any adjustments to our recruitment process, speak to our recruitment team who will be happy to support you.
Why wait?
We will be considering candidates as they apply, so please do not delay in submitting your application as we may decide to close the advert early.
Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog