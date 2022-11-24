Sub editor/foreign editor, Jewish Telegraph

We are looking for an experienced sub editor/foreign editor who is fully conversant with Quark Xpress and Photoshop and preferably with experience of social media

The Jewish Telegraph, now entering its 73rd year of independent publication, and still under the founding family ownership, has separate weekly paid-for editions in Manchester, Leeds, Liverpool and Glasgow.

The position is based in our North Manchester office, Monday to Friday

The role involves

General sub editing to a very high standard and designing pages

Collating material for, designing and editing the foreign pages

Liaising with our news teams across the four regions

The successful applicant will have

Several years’ experience in sub-editing, page design and page make-up

A proven ability to sub-edit accurately, tightly and at times under pressure

A good knowledge and understanding of the Jewish community and Israeli politics, and basic Hebrew terminology

Experience of editing and designing, using Photoshop and/or Illustrator

A flexible approach to working hours

The ability to slot straight into a team at senior level

Experience of social media and its application a distinct advantage

Email cv to hr@jewishtelegraph.com

