November 24, 2022

Sub editor/foreign editor, Jewish Telegraph

The Jewish Telegraph is looking for an experienced sub editor/foreign editor.

We are looking for an experienced sub editor/foreign editor who is fully conversant with Quark Xpress and Photoshop and preferably with experience of social media

The Jewish Telegraph, now entering its 73rd year of independent publication, and still under the founding family ownership, has separate weekly paid-for editions in Manchester, Leeds, Liverpool and Glasgow.

The position is based in our North Manchester office, Monday to Friday

The role involves

  • General sub editing to a very high standard and designing pages
  • Collating material for, designing and editing the foreign pages
  • Liaising with our news teams across the four regions

The successful applicant will have

  • Several years’ experience in sub-editing, page design and page make-up
  • A proven ability to sub-edit accurately, tightly and at times under pressure
  • A good knowledge and understanding of the Jewish community and Israeli politics, and basic Hebrew terminology
  • Experience of editing and designing, using Photoshop and/or Illustrator
  • A flexible approach to working hours
  • The ability to slot straight into a team at senior level
  • Experience of social media and its application a distinct advantage

Email cv to hr@jewishtelegraph.com

