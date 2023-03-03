View all newsletters
  1. Job Adverts
March 3, 2023

South East Reporter, PA Media

PA Media needs a South East Reporter based in Kent or Sussex.

We are looking for a high-quality reporter to join our news reporting team covering the South East. 

This is an exciting opportunity to join a highly-respected organisation with a reputation for speed and accuracy that is second to none.

What you will be doing …

  • Based in Kent or Sussex, the successful candidate will report on all aspects of the region – from the channel crossing crisis, to court cases, inquests, your own exclusives and off-diary uplifting stories
  • Producing accurate, fast, impartial and clearly written copy in line with the PA news agency’s core standards 
  • Working closely with the photography and video teams and taking stills where required
  • Using social media to source exclusive and breaking news stories
  • Developing contacts, in local politics, the courts or the wider community
  • Working with other reporters across the south and helping to cover their patch if required
  • Working closely with PA customers, whether local or national

What you’ll need

  • Extensive experience of reporting – ideally to agency/daily newspaper level
  • Up-to-date knowledge of media law and an interest in politics 
  • Minimum 100wpm shorthand
  • To be able work under pressure
  • An NCTJ or equivalent qualification
  • The ability to verify and source social media material
  • A driving licence – the patch is large and long journeys may be necessary
  • Whilst your job title and job description indicate your principal responsibilities, you may from time to time be asked to carry out other work that is within your capability and capacity. Members of staff will not be asked to undertake other tasks unreasonably, but a measure of flexibility is expected of all

Inclusion 

We’re working hard to ensure we provide an inclusive environment and as well as your skills and experience we’re also focused on who you are and what else you can bring. We recognise the importance of a healthy work life balance and positively encourage agile working. 

We are always open to discuss an individual’s flexible working needs so please speak to us during the recruitment process to understand what this could look like for you. We will do everything we can to support you during your application. If you need us to make any adjustments to our recruitment process, speak to our recruitment team who will be happy to support you.
  
Why wait?
  
 We will be considering candidates as they apply, so please do not delay in submitting your application as we may decide to close the advert early. We will aim to update you on the status of your application as soon as possible and successful applicants will be invited to a MS Teams interview.

Find out more and apply here.

