Social Affairs Correspondent, PA Media

Are you an experienced Correspondent? Do you have a passion for Social Affairs?

The PA news agency is looking for a top-class reporter to be part of our brilliant team of specialists, covering Social Affairs.

PA Media is the UK’s national news agency, supplying 24/7 journalism to every newsroom in the country. It sits at the heart of the PA Media Group which is now a portfolio of diversified news and information companies encompassing a large data division, the picture agency Alamy and the streaming service StreamAMG, among others.

What you’ll be doing

Filing fast, accurate and fair copy on the biggest stories on an incredibly varied and important beat – from social care and poverty, to race and immigration, homelessness, housing and religion, and much else besides.

Producing original content and compelling analysis of developing stories of interest to PA’s many customers.

Explaining complex issues in a clear, easy-to-understand manner and copy written with empathy and a focus on human interest.

Being a key part of the PA news agency’s team of specialists which is relied on by regional and national media.

Working closely with PA customers, whether local or national.

What you’ll need

Excellent contacts with key players in charities, NGOs, Westminster and around the UK.

Good understanding of public policy, data, and a desire to find the stories which can go under-reported.

A track record of pulling in exclusives, investigations, and big interviews.

Confidence to file off-beat stories as well as breaking news.

The ability to think how to present your copy visually, using pictures, video and social media.

To be confident promoting your stories via social media and through broadcast interviews.

Experience of reporting to agency/daily newspaper level.

Up-to-date knowledge of media law.

Minimum 100wpm shorthand.

The ability to work under pressure.

Inclusion

We’re working hard to ensure we provide an inclusive environment and as well as your skills and experience we’re also focused on who you are and what else you can bring. We recognise the importance of a healthy work life balance and positively encourage agile working.

We are always open to discuss an individual’s flexible working needs so please speak to us during the recruitment process to understand what this could look like for you. We will do everything we can to support you during your application. If you need us to make any adjustments to our recruitment process, speak to our recruitment team who will be happy to support you.



Why wait?

We will be considering candidates as they apply, so please do not delay in submitting your application as we may decide to close the advert early. We will aim to update you on the status of your application as soon as possible and successful applicants will be invited to a face-to-face or MS Teams interview.

Apply here.

