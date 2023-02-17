Job advert: Commissioning editor, Sifted

Description:

Sifted is looking for a commissioning editor to join our team covering the world of European startups and tech.

We’re looking for a creative, collaborative and versatile journalist who is full of ideas, knows how to make smart commissions and has a knack for getting the best out of writers.

The successful candidate will play a big role in developing a modern media company and your perspective on what we create across the business will be highly valued. You’ll also get to work closely and collaboratively with a friendly team of journalists with experience at outlets like the Financial Times, The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Politico, Dagens Industri, the BBC and Courier Magazine.

We strongly encourage applicants from underrepresented backgrounds to apply for this position.

Apply here: https://apply.workable.com/sifted-1/j/1307B09D94/

About Sifted:

Sifted is an award-winning new media platform, backed by the Financial Times, reporting on the world of technology and startups in Europe. Four years after launching, our high-quality journalism is a must-read for many founders, investors and people working in startups across the continent.

We’re friendly, hard-working and passionate about what we do. We have a flat structure, collaborate across disciplines and everyone has an impact across many areas of the business. We value feedback, honesty and clear communication.

What will you be doing?

Reporting to our deputy editor Eleanor, it will be your mission to whip into shape articles that come in from our network of 15 staff and freelance reporters across Europe as well as commission (and occasionally write) articles on some of the biggest issues of the day.

You will also be responsible for managing our opinion section and ensuring a steady stream of articles reflecting ongoing debates (while fending off the millions of promo-content-marketing pieces we get pitched every second).

You must be good at saying no and giving tough feedback to writers, ensuring only the highest quality writing is delivered to Sifted readers.

Core duties include:

Have your finger on the pulse of Europe’s startup ecosystem to ensure that Sifted never misses a big news story or controversy.

Commissioning and copy editing 3+ op eds per week from Sifted readers and thought leaders, ensuring that we share a diverse range of opinions.

Copy editing Sifted staff reporters’ articles, ensuring a consistent tone of voice and high editorial standards.

Managing and mentoring several staff reporters, doing everything you can to help them develop their reporting, network and personal brand.

Look for ways to engage our community of opinion writers.

Location

Applicants for this role can be based in any tech hub in Europe. The Sifted HQ is in London but half of our reporters are based in continental Europe.

Timeframe

We assess CVs on a rolling basis – you will always hear from us regardless.

Requirements

We’re looking for someone who has 3+ years’ editorial experience and has commissioned and worked with freelance reporters and external contributors. We want someone with fluent English, excellent attention to detail and an eye for a good story (and headline). We’re also keen to find someone who is up for writing the occasional piece and excited to work in an environment where things move fast and often change.

You must answer the three questions at the bottom of the application form and send a cover letter – please note we will not accept applications without this.

Benefits

Salary of £40-55k, dependent on experience

Options equal to 10% of your salary

Shiny technical equipment — we’re a Mac shop generally, but are open to whatever suits your needs

£1,000 annual learning budget to spend on personal development

25 days of annual leave plus local public holidays and 3 bonus days off over Christmas

Regular team socials, both in-person (when possible) and online

Proper mental health care. We offer free access to a comprehensive mental healthcare solution

Apply here: https://apply.workable.com/sifted-1/j/1307B09D94/

