Senior Designer, Jewish Chronicle

Location: London office

Salary: Competitive with national papers

About Us

Founded in 1841, the Jewish Chronicle is the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper. Under new management with substantial funding since a takeover in 2020, it has built on its historic legacy to become increasingly influential through a series of scoops that have been followed by national newspapers and broadcasters.

Now the JC is poised to roll out the next stage of its ambitious plans for a brilliant future, both consolidating its presence in print through major exclusive stories and in-depth investigations, and breaking news as it happens with high-quality reporting on the fast-growing website.

The Role

We are looking for a senior designer with a broad range of experience who can produce consistently excellent work.

You will be joining a dynamic art desk and understand how to tell stories visually in both print and digital contexts.

You will be primarily responsible for designing pages for the JC in print, which will include overseeing and producing supplements and magazines. You will work closely with the creative director and deputise for him on occasions.

The role is based in our central London office and will require office working.

You will:

Work closely with section editors, the photo editor, the commercial department and the creative director on layouts and visual storytelling both in print and digital. Produce creative layouts within the boundaries of established templates and ensuring layout and style consistency across the sections. Effectively balance competing priorities and manage time to meet deadlines. Take an active role in design conversations at planning meetings. Assist other team members with their assignments. Deliver pages that reflect the high standards of the JC. Fill in for creative director when needed. Proof the newspaper, magazine and supplement pages and send them to production. Produce digital and social media materials for all departments.

Skills and Experience

You have:

At least three years’ experience in magazine or newspaper design A passion for journalism with good news judgement. Demonstrable design and typography skills. Flexibility to work with both Mac and PC operating systems. Ability to take on and learn new tasks in a fast-moving, deadline-driven environment. Strong verbal and written communication skills. Proficiency in the Adobe Creative Suite, Google Suite, Microsoft Word and Excel. Interest in interactive and digital storytelling.

Closing date: 11 April 2023.

Apply by sending applications to ne@thejc.com.

