Senior content strategist, Definition

- Role: Senior content strategist
- Location: London/Leeds, UK
- Type: six-month full-time contract (37.5 hours a week) with permanent role available upon successful completion of probation
- Education level: degree or related professional experience
Job description
We need a super-organised content strategist who can ensure our agency produces amazing B2B copy for our clients. The role is a 40/20/20/20 split between organising and managing our content resources (these include an in-house copywriting team, specialist freelancers and *gulp* generative AI), planning content briefs, writing and proofing.
Our clients need copy for earned (think PR opportunities in the media like opinion pieces) and owned (think blogs, newsletters, ebooks etc.) comms channels.
The copy needs to convey complex concepts, demonstrate thought leadership, encourage clicks and drive organic traffic. If chosen, you will lead our small but dedicated content team and be responsible for copy output across the agency.
Requirements
You’re ideal for this role if you:
- Have previously managed a freelance copywriting resource; have used task management software (we’re an Asana agency) or another system, to do so; have experience scaling up and down freelance resource as required
- Have experience proofing content at a high level and amazing attention to detail
- Are able to conduct high-level desk research, identify content gaps and secure missing detail from subject matter experts when required
- Have experience planning copy briefs for staff/freelancers
- Can turn your hand to different copy formats and are comfortable drafting a wide range of material including op-eds, blogs, whitepapers and website landing pages (don’t panic – learning on the job is part of the job – see below!)
- Enjoy learning and experimenting with new copy formats and techniques to satisfy the latest search engine requirements and/or inbound marketing best practices
- Are interested in B2B and STEM subjects (and able to write about them)
- Don’t profess to know everything but are eager to learn!
- Are organised to the point of annoying people
- Take feedback in your stride and learn from mistakes to improve your work
Desirable skills:
- Have a network of existing technology/professional services copy freelancers
- Have worked in a creative agency environment as a copywriter producing content for PR, social media and SEO clients
- Basic CMS (specifically WordPress) knowledge
- Basic SEO knowledge – particularly an ability to perform keyword research for individual pieces of content (but what you don’t know, we can teach you!)
- Have some generative AI experience (you’ve played around with ChatGPT for example to see what all the fuss’s about…)
We offer a dynamic, flexible working environment with great benefits, clear opportunities for training and progression, and the chance to expand your creative horizons.
We envisage this hire progressing to a head of content strategy role within two years, driving copy and generative AI best practice.
This is a great time to be joining our agency. We offer exceptional benefits (including healthcare, extra holidays, flexible working, wellbeing payments), hybrid working, an awesome social calendar (especially now we can get back into the office!). We also provide incredible training opportunities, gorgeous central London and Leeds office locations and our team is full of bright sparks with loads of enthusiasm. We’re in a key growth phase, which means excellent career development opportunities.
If this sounds like your cup of tea, then send your CV along with a paragraph (150 words max) on why you believe you’re the right candidate to: joinus@definitionagency.com (please include ‘Content role:‘ in the subject line)
