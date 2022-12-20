Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

Reporter / Sub-Editor, PA Media

PA Media is looking for a Reporter / Sub-Editor based in Australia.

The PA news agency is looking for a talented and flexible journalist Reporter/Sub-editor based in Australia to be responsible for breaking and developing news stories happening in the UK overnight. 

PA is the UK’s national news agency, supplying 24/7 journalism to every newsroom in the country. It sits at the heart of the PA Media Group which is now a portfolio of diversified news and information companies encompassing a large data division, the picture agency Alamy and the streaming service StreamAMG, among others. 

What you’ll be doing 
Breaking and developing News stories across the wire and its associated services.
Alerting UK-based staff to major breaking stories.
Writing Sport and Entertainment content as required.
Subbing News/Sport/Entertainment content as required.
Updating PA’s News and Sport social accounts.
Monitor other media outlets and social media.
Source images and other content from social media.
Editing and transmitting images.
Editing and publishing video.
Liaising with PA’s editorial customers overnight.

What you will need 
Experience of covering major stories across news, sport and entertainment. 
A good knowledge of the UK and Ireland news agenda. 
The ability to sub-edit copy to ensure it is tight, compelling and legally safe.  
To be trained to NCTJ level or equivalent. 
The ability to consistently produce accurate, reliable copy.
To be able work under pressure.
The ability to deal confidently with customer enquiries.

Whilst your job title and job description indicate your principal responsibilities, you may from time to time be asked to carry out other work that is within your capability and capacity. Members of staff will not be asked to undertake other tasks unreasonably, but a measure of flexibility is expected of all 

What we can offer you 

This role will put you at the heart of media and journalism and no two days will be the same. You’ll have the opportunity to work with people at every level across the organisation and can also expect: 
Competitive salary and benefits that recognise your contribution 
The opportunity to work with talented colleagues in a supportive and collaborative environment 
A positive culture where your contribution is valued 

The work is predominantly home based, but any of the team may be asked to travel to cover a strong story in Australia or a neighbouring country if it relates to the UK or Ireland. 

Inclusion 

We’re working hard to ensure we provide an inclusive environment and as well as your skills and experience we’re also focused on who you are and what else you can bring. We recognise the importance of a healthy work life balance and positively encourage agile working. 

We are always open to discuss an individual’s flexible working needs so please speak to us during the recruitment process to understand what this could look like for you. 

We will do everything we can to support you during your application. If you need us to make any adjustments to our recruitment process, speak to our recruitment team who will be happy to support you. 

Why wait? 

We will be considering candidates as they apply, so please do not delay in submitting your application as we may decide to close the advert early.

Apply here.

