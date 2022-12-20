Reporter / Sub-Editor, PA Media

The PA news agency is looking for a talented and flexible journalist Reporter/Sub-editor based in Australia to be responsible for breaking and developing news stories happening in the UK overnight.

PA is the UK’s national news agency, supplying 24/7 journalism to every newsroom in the country. It sits at the heart of the PA Media Group which is now a portfolio of diversified news and information companies encompassing a large data division, the picture agency Alamy and the streaming service StreamAMG, among others.

What you’ll be doing

Breaking and developing News stories across the wire and its associated services.

Alerting UK-based staff to major breaking stories.

Writing Sport and Entertainment content as required.

Subbing News/Sport/Entertainment content as required.

Updating PA’s News and Sport social accounts.

Monitor other media outlets and social media.

Source images and other content from social media.

Editing and transmitting images.

Editing and publishing video.

Liaising with PA’s editorial customers overnight.

What you will need

Experience of covering major stories across news, sport and entertainment.

A good knowledge of the UK and Ireland news agenda.

The ability to sub-edit copy to ensure it is tight, compelling and legally safe.

To be trained to NCTJ level or equivalent.

The ability to consistently produce accurate, reliable copy.

To be able work under pressure.

The ability to deal confidently with customer enquiries.

Related

Whilst your job title and job description indicate your principal responsibilities, you may from time to time be asked to carry out other work that is within your capability and capacity. Members of staff will not be asked to undertake other tasks unreasonably, but a measure of flexibility is expected of all

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the group privacy policy Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

What we can offer you

This role will put you at the heart of media and journalism and no two days will be the same. You’ll have the opportunity to work with people at every level across the organisation and can also expect:

Competitive salary and benefits that recognise your contribution

The opportunity to work with talented colleagues in a supportive and collaborative environment

A positive culture where your contribution is valued

The work is predominantly home based, but any of the team may be asked to travel to cover a strong story in Australia or a neighbouring country if it relates to the UK or Ireland.

Inclusion

We’re working hard to ensure we provide an inclusive environment and as well as your skills and experience we’re also focused on who you are and what else you can bring. We recognise the importance of a healthy work life balance and positively encourage agile working.

We are always open to discuss an individual’s flexible working needs so please speak to us during the recruitment process to understand what this could look like for you.

We will do everything we can to support you during your application. If you need us to make any adjustments to our recruitment process, speak to our recruitment team who will be happy to support you.

Why wait?

We will be considering candidates as they apply, so please do not delay in submitting your application as we may decide to close the advert early.

Apply here.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog