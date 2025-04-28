Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. Job Adverts
April 28, 2025

Press Gazette is recruiting a reporter/feature writer

Job advert for someone to join Press Gazette team.

By Dominic Ponsford

Left to right: Press Gazette UK editor Charlotte Tobitt; Denis Haman, chief executive of Glide Publishing Platform; Barry Adams, SEO consultant, Polemic Digital; Carly Steven, global head of SEO, Mail Online; and Madhav Chinnappa, senior executive consultant. Picture: ASV Photography Ltd
Left to right: Press Gazette UK editor Charlotte Tobitt; Denis Haman, chief executive of Glide Publishing Platform; Barry Adams, SEO consultant, Polemic Digital; Carly Steven, global head of SEO, Mail Online; and Madhav Chinnappa, senior executive consultant. Picture: ASV Photography Ltd

Press Gazette is recruiting a reporter/feature writer.

Press Gazette’s mission is to help journalism thrive in the digital age by bringing to light new ways to make journalism pay.

Our focus is on giving people in leadership positions at media companies high-quality information which they cannot find anywhere else.

Successful candidates should have a portfolio of published work and NCTJ training (or equivalent).

The job involves a mixture of news and feature writing and some production tasks.

Please apply ASAP with a CV and short (300-500 word) covering email letter explaining why you would be a good fit for this role and setting out any ideas you have stories you would like to cover for Press Gazette.

The salary on offer is up to £33,000 full-time. A part-time position (on same money) for a senior person with relevant experience would also be considered.

Apply to Dominic Ponsford (dominicp@pressgazette.co.uk)

Topics in this article :

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

Websites in our network
https://www.newstatesman.com/events Spears World of Fine wine Elite Traveler Tech Monitor Leadmonitor