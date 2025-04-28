Left to right: Press Gazette UK editor Charlotte Tobitt; Denis Haman, chief executive of Glide Publishing Platform; Barry Adams, SEO consultant, Polemic Digital; Carly Steven, global head of SEO, Mail Online; and Madhav Chinnappa, senior executive consultant. Picture: ASV Photography Ltd

Press Gazette is recruiting a reporter/feature writer.

Press Gazette’s mission is to help journalism thrive in the digital age by bringing to light new ways to make journalism pay.

Our focus is on giving people in leadership positions at media companies high-quality information which they cannot find anywhere else.

Successful candidates should have a portfolio of published work and NCTJ training (or equivalent).

The job involves a mixture of news and feature writing and some production tasks.

Please apply ASAP with a CV and short (300-500 word) covering email letter explaining why you would be a good fit for this role and setting out any ideas you have stories you would like to cover for Press Gazette.

The salary on offer is up to £33,000 full-time. A part-time position (on same money) for a senior person with relevant experience would also be considered.

Apply to Dominic Ponsford (dominicp@pressgazette.co.uk)

