Press and Communications Officer

APIL not for profit campaign group

Location: Hybrid working – Nottingham office / home

Salary: £28,000 – £30,000 per annum depending on experience

Full time – 35 hours per week

The Association of Personal Injury Lawyers (APIL) is looking for an experienced, energetic, and resourceful press and communications officer for its busy Nottingham press office. This is a perfect opportunity for a great writer with a passion for social justice to help make a real difference to the lives of injured people. The ideal candidate will be a journalist with experience of working in a press office environment. You will be a self-starter with nous, a nose for news and an ability to build strong, productive relationships with journalists.

About APIL

The Association of Personal Injury Lawyers (APIL) is a not-for-profit campaign group which has been committed to building a brighter future for injured people for more than 30 years. Our vision is of a society without needless injury but, when people are injured, a society which ensures they receive the justice they need to rebuild their lives. Membership comprises mostly solicitors, along with barristers, legal executives, paralegals and some academics.

How to apply:

For further information and how to apply, please provide the following by email to Tanya.Benjamin-Edwards@apil.org.uk. The closing date for applications is Friday 19th May 2023.

Covering letter of no more than two pages clearly setting out how you meet the person specification. The person specification can be download here.

An up-to-date CV

Equality, diversity and inclusion statement

APIL is a values-driven organisation which is serious about equality, diversity and inclusion. We are committed to social justice and want to reflect and represent the communities we serve, so that all our stakeholders feel they are valued and are able to thrive. Our commitment to this agenda will form a core part of the role.

