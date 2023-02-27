Politics Reporter, The Jewish Chronicle

- Employer – The Jewish Chronicle
- Location – Euston
- Closing date – 27th March 2023
Job Details
The Jewish Chronicle is recruiting a politics reporter to join our exceptional editorial team.
You will be responsible for working with our editors to deliver engaging content for the paper and the website.
Please send your CV and a cover email about why you would be a great fit for this role to Orlando Radice, our Deputy Editor (email: oradice@thejc.com).
Company
Founded in 1841, the Jewish Chronicle is the world’s oldest and most influential Jewish newspaper. Our coverage includes news and opinion reflecting the wide diversity of Jewish religious, social and political views from left to right, Orthodox to secular. News coverage ranges from investigations to reports of communal activities, with context provided by leading commentators and cultural figures. Our features and lifestyle cover everything from arts and food to fashion and travel. In 2021 we launched our new website and will continue to develop our digital offering over the coming year.
