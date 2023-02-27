Politics Reporter, The Jewish Chronicle

Employer – The Jewish Chronicle

Location – Euston

Closing date – 27th March 2023

Job Details

The Jewish Chronicle is recruiting a politics reporter to join our exceptional editorial team.

You will be responsible for working with our editors to deliver engaging content for the paper and the website.

Please send your CV and a cover email about why you would be a great fit for this role to Orlando Radice, our Deputy Editor (email: oradice@thejc.com).

Related

Company

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the group privacy policy Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

Founded in 1841, the Jewish Chronicle is the world’s oldest and most influential Jewish newspaper. Our coverage includes news and opinion reflecting the wide diversity of Jewish religious, social and political views from left to right, Orthodox to secular. News coverage ranges from investigations to reports of communal activities, with context provided by leading commentators and cultural figures. Our features and lifestyle cover everything from arts and food to fashion and travel. In 2021 we launched our new website and will continue to develop our digital offering over the coming year.

Find Us

Website:

http://www.thejc.com/

Location

United Kingdom

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog