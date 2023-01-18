Political Correspondent, PA Media

The PA news agency is looking for a top-class reporter to be part of our team covering all aspects of Westminster politics.

What you’ll be doing …

Filing fast, accurate and fair copy on the biggest breaking stories in Westminster and further afield

Producing original content and compelling analysis of developing stories of interest to PA’s customers

Supporting the Political Editor to oversee a committed team at Westminster

Working closely with PA customers, whether local or national

What you’ll need …

You’ll need to have and be able to develop excellent contacts and be able to pull in exclusives, investigations, and big interviews

The initiative to file off beat stories as well as lots of breaking political news

The confidence to promote your own stories via social media and through broadcast interviews

A lot of enthusiasm and a deep understanding of UK politics

Do you have …?

Experience of national or regional UK political reporting

Exceptional shorthand

An NCTJ or equivalent qualification

Inclusion …

We’re working hard to ensure we provide an inclusive environment and as well as your skills and experience we’re also focused on who you are and what else you can bring. We recognise the importance of a healthy work life balance and positively encourage agile working.

We are always open to discuss an individual’s flexible working needs so please speak to us during the recruitment process to understand what this could look like for you. We will do everything we can to support you during your application. If you need us to make any adjustments to our recruitment process, speak to our recruitment team who will be happy to support you.

The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.

Why wait?

We will be considering candidates as they apply, so please do not delay in submitting your application as we may decide to close the advert early. We will aim to update you on the status of your application as soon as possible and successful applicants will be invited to a face-to-face or MS Teams interview.

Find out more and apply here.

