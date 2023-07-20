Law Editor, PA Media

The PA Media news agency is looking for a Law Editor to head up its top class coverage of the Royal Courts of Justice and the Supreme Court.

The successful candidate will lead a small team in one of the most high-profile and demanding specialisms at the national news agency.

This is one of the most prestigious roles at PA and in court reporting generally. It is an exciting opportunity to join a highly-respected news reporting organisation with a reputation for speed and accuracy that is second to none.

What you will be doing…

You will be producing accurate, fast, impartial and clearly written copy in line with the PA news agency’s core standards

The successful applicant will be at home covering major court cases at High Court, appeal court and Supreme Court level

They will also be confident making written and verbal legal arguments while challenging reporting restrictions

You will be responsible for digging out off-beat stories from the many hearings and written judgments handed down at the courts

As a team manager you act as a coach and mentor the High Court team and, on occasions, the wider news reporting team on legal issues

Working as part of a team with fellow general reporters and our specialist correspondents when stories cross into the higher courts

Planning coverage to ensure customers, whether local or national, know what cases of significance are coming up

What you’ll need…

Extensive experience of reporting to agency/daily newspaper level

A strong understanding of media law

Minimum 100wpm shorthand

Able to work comfortably under pressure and to deadlines

An NCTJ or equivalent qualification

What we can offer you…

Benefits include …

5 weeks holiday in addition to 8 public holidays (pro-rated for part time employees)

Holiday purchase scheme

Enhanced pay for maternity, paternity and adoption leave

4% Company Pension contributions

Wellbeing Day

Life Assurance

Eyecare Vouchers

Cycle 2 work scheme

Recruitment referral scheme

Employee Assistance Program

BUPA health cash plan

Learning and Development Opportunities

Inclusion…

We’re working hard to ensure we provide an inclusive environment and as well as your skills and experience we’re also focused on who you are and what else you can bring. We recognise the importance of a healthy work life balance and positively encourage agile working.

We are always open to discuss an individual’s flexible working needs so please speak to us during the recruitment process to understand what this could look like for you. We will do everything we can to support you during your application. If you need us to make any adjustments to our recruitment process, speak to our recruitment team who will be happy to support you.



Why wait?

We will be considering candidates as they apply, so please do not delay in submitting your application as we may decide to close the advert early. We will aim to update you on the status of your application as soon as possible.

