Law Editor, PA Media

The PA Media news agency is looking for a Law Editor to head up its top class coverage of the Royal Courts of Justice and the Supreme Court.
The successful candidate will lead a small team in one of the most high-profile and demanding specialisms at the national news agency.
This is one of the most prestigious roles at PA and in court reporting generally. It is an exciting opportunity to join a highly-respected news reporting organisation with a reputation for speed and accuracy that is second to none.
What you will be doing…
- You will be producing accurate, fast, impartial and clearly written copy in line with the PA news agency’s core standards
- The successful applicant will be at home covering major court cases at High Court, appeal court and Supreme Court level
- They will also be confident making written and verbal legal arguments while challenging reporting restrictions
- You will be responsible for digging out off-beat stories from the many hearings and written judgments handed down at the courts
- As a team manager you act as a coach and mentor the High Court team and, on occasions, the wider news reporting team on legal issues
- Working as part of a team with fellow general reporters and our specialist correspondents when stories cross into the higher courts
- Planning coverage to ensure customers, whether local or national, know what cases of significance are coming up
What you’ll need…
- Extensive experience of reporting to agency/daily newspaper level
- A strong understanding of media law
- Minimum 100wpm shorthand
- Able to work comfortably under pressure and to deadlines
- An NCTJ or equivalent qualification
What we can offer you…
Benefits include …
- 5 weeks holiday in addition to 8 public holidays (pro-rated for part time employees)
- Holiday purchase scheme
- Enhanced pay for maternity, paternity and adoption leave
- 4% Company Pension contributions
- Wellbeing Day
- Life Assurance
- Eyecare Vouchers
- Cycle 2 work scheme
- Recruitment referral scheme
- Employee Assistance Program
- BUPA health cash plan
- Learning and Development Opportunities
Inclusion…
We’re working hard to ensure we provide an inclusive environment and as well as your skills and experience we’re also focused on who you are and what else you can bring. We recognise the importance of a healthy work life balance and positively encourage agile working.
We are always open to discuss an individual’s flexible working needs so please speak to us during the recruitment process to understand what this could look like for you. We will do everything we can to support you during your application. If you need us to make any adjustments to our recruitment process, speak to our recruitment team who will be happy to support you.
Why wait?
We will be considering candidates as they apply, so please do not delay in submitting your application as we may decide to close the advert early. We will aim to update you on the status of your application as soon as possible.
