Multimedia journalist / Newsreader, Premier

- Job Title: Multimedia journalist / Newsreader
- Location: Home and London Office (EC4R)
- HOURS OF WORK: 35 hours per week
- CONTRACT: Permanent
- Reporting To: Director of News & Digital
- Salary: £25,000 – £28,000 per annum
Premier, the UK’s leading Christian media organisation, is looking for a dynamic multimedia journalist who is ready to tell great stories on air and online.
We are looking for someone who is going to bring passion, drive, and creativity to move our news coverage to the next level.
You will have the opportunity to tell your stories through news bulletins on air to an estimated 1.2 million listeners and through online articles on our website www.premierchristian.news which reaches up to 750,000 people a month.
So, if you are looking for a change and want to be part of a team sharing news that matters, apply to Premier today.
What we want:
- Experience writing and/or broadcasting news within a media organisation.
- Strong news judgement and understanding of media law.
- A strong understanding of Christianity and the UK church.
- A recognised journalism qualification is desirable.
Post-holder will work in a Christian environment and will deal with Christian organisations, Christian Ministries, and Christian listeners, most of the time; therefore, it will be necessary for the post-holder to be a Christian.
Due to the number of applications we received, we cannot reply to unsuccessful candidates, therefore, if you have not heard from us within two weeks of your application please accept that on this occasion, your application has been unsuccessful.
What you need to do:
- Send us a CV plus evidence of your work (preferably broadcast & print) to recruitment@premier.org.uk
