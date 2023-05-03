Lecturer in Sport Media and Marketing, Cardiff Metropolitan University

Job Title: Lecturer in Sport Media and Marketing

School: Cardiff School of Sport and Health Sciences

Location: Cyncoed Campus

Grade: 7 A/B

Salary: £43,155 – £48,423 per annum

Hours: 37 hours per week

Tenure: Permanent

Basis: Full Time

Closing date: 26 May 2023

In 2020, the University was named The Sunday Times ‘Welsh University of the Year 2021’; in 2021 it became the Times Higher Education ‘UK and Ireland University of the Year 2022’; and in 2022 it was ranked the top university in the UK in the People and Planet Green League.

If you have a record of achievement that demonstrates the commitment, aptitude and enthusiasm to contribute to our global learning community through excellent teaching, scholarship, research and innovation, along with a shared passion for our values and vision, we look forward to receiving your application. We are particularly keen to hear from, and to support, applicants who will help develop our research standing and who will enhance the diversity of our university, our community and our partnerships.

The Opportunity

You will be an enthusiastic and friendly professional with excellent communication and interpersonal skills coupled with a commitment to providing an excellent student experience. An established profile in the field of Media / Journalism / Marketing / Management (Academic / Professional), and very good teaching experience is essential. To be successful you will further enrich our students’ experience through your expertise and subject knowledge as evidenced through your qualifications and experience.

Principal Duties and Responsibilities

You will be required to make a significant contribution to the delivery of our taught portfolio contributing to the delivery BSc (Hons) Sport Media, BSc (Hons) Sport Management, MSc Sport Broadcast and the MSc International Sport Management and other areas of our core curriculum depending on your areas of expertise and experience. Enthusiastic about student-centred pedagogy, you will contribute to education delivery, including programme management as required, across the range of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. You will also make a significant contribution to employability, and professional engagement with relevant internal and external organisations, at a regional, national and international level.

Related

You will be expected to support and contribute to the Cardiff School of Sport & Health Sciences research strategy, through research projects, consultancy work and innovation activities linked to media and marketing in sport.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

What we are looking for

A good level of knowledge relevant to the subject and professional area of Media / Journalism / Marketing / Management

A sound understanding of pedagogy.

A sound understanding of research/innovation and scholarly activity.

Ability to develop teaching and/or research programmes and the provision of learning support.

Ability to design teaching and learning material.

Ability to employ appropriate assessment methods.

Ability to identify areas for improvement and to use initiative and problem-solving skills to improve performance.

Ability to communicate and disseminate complex and conceptual ideas in a variety of ways – presentations at conferences, reports on findings, publications, feedback etc.

Experience of HE teaching or equivalent.

Experience of providing academic leadership and first line support/mentoring for other colleagues.

A good honours degree

Doctoral qualification or appropriate experience.

You will be an enthusiastic and friendly professional with excellent communication and interpersonal skills coupled with a commitment to providing an excellent student experience. An established or promising research profile and very good teaching experience on relevant programmes is essential.

To be successful you will further enrich our students’ experience through your expertise and subject knowledge as evidenced through your qualifications and experience.

If you would like to talk with us about this opportunity please contact Elizabeth Lewis Academic Team Lead for Sport Management and Culture, at eaolewis@cardiffmet.ac.uk

Should a high volume of applications be received, we may need to close this vacancy early. We therefore encourage you to apply as early as possible.

The University is committed to creating a highly inclusive culture. We offer family friendly and flexible working arrangements and a range of staff networks, forums and events to support and develop our people. We warmly welcome applications from those traditionally underrepresented in the higher education sector.

Further information

Please read our Candidate Pack or visit our staff recruitment website for information about working for us, our culture, benefits, work-life balance and our career progression and development opportunities.

Find out more and apply here.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog