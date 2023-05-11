Lecturer in Sport Media and Journalism, Cardiff Metropolitan University

- Job title: Lecturer in Sport Media and Journalism
- Closing date: 6 June 2023
- Location: Cyncoed Campus
- Salary: Grade 7A/B, £43,155 – £48,423 per annum pro rata
- Package: Permanent
- Contractual hours:18.5
- Basis: Part Time
- Job category/type: Academic
In 2020, the University was named The Sunday Times ‘Welsh University of the Year 2021’; in 2021 it became the Times Higher Education ‘UK and Ireland University of the Year 2022’; and in 2022 it was ranked the top university in the UK in the People and Planet Green League.
If you have a record of achievement that demonstrates the commitment, aptitude and enthusiasm to contribute to our global learning community through excellent teaching, scholarship, research and innovation, along with a shared passion for our values and vision, we look forward to receiving your application. We are particularly keen to hear from, and to support, applicants who will help develop our research standing and who will enhance the diversity of our university, our community and our partnerships.
The Opportunity
You will be an enthusiastic and friendly professional with excellent communication and interpersonal skills coupled with a commitment to providing an excellent student experience. An established or promising research profile in the field of Sport Media / Sport Journalism, and very good teaching experience on relevant programmes is essential.
To be successful you will further enrich our students’ experience through your expertise and subject knowledge as evidenced through your qualifications and experience.
Principal Duties and Responsibilities
You will be required to make a significant contribution to the delivery of our taught portfolio contributing to the delivery BSc (Hons) Sport Media and MSc Sport Broadcast and other areas of our core curriculum depending on your areas of expertise and experience. Enthusiastic about student-centred pedagogy, you will contribute to education delivery, including programme management as required, across the range of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. You will also make a significant contribution to employability, and professional engagement with relevant internal and external organisations, at a regional, national and international level.
You will be expected to contribute to the research profile of the department and to meet the qualitative and quantitative requirements for submission to the next Research Excellence Framework.
What we are looking for
- A good level of knowledge relevant to the subject and professional area of Sport Media / Sport Journalism.
- A sound understanding of pedagogy.
- A sound understanding of research/innovation and scholarly activity.
- Ability to develop teaching and/or research programmes and the provision of learning support.
- Ability to design teaching and learning material.
- Ability to employ appropriate assessment methods.
- Ability to identify areas for improvement and to use initiative and problem-solving skills to improve performance.
- Ability to communicate and disseminate complex and conceptual ideas in a variety of ways – presentations at conferences, reports on findings, publications, feedback etc.
- Experience of HE teaching or equivalent.
- Experience of providing academic leadership and first line support/mentoring for other colleagues.
- A good honours degree.
- Doctoral qualification or appropriate professional experience.
- Ability to achieve Fellow Status as part of the Higher Education Academy’s Professional Recognition scheme, within agreed timescales (as soon as is practicably possible and definitely within three years of commencement of employment).
If you would like to talk with us about this opportunity please contact Elizabeth Lewis Academic Team Lead for Sport Management and Culture, at eaolewis@cardiffmet.ac.uk.
Should a high volume of applications be received, we may need to close this vacancy early. We therefore encourage you to apply as early as possible.
The University is committed to creating a highly inclusive culture. We offer family friendly and flexible working arrangements and a range of staff networks, forums and events to support and develop our people. We warmly welcome applications from those traditionally underrepresented in the higher education sector.
Further information
Please read our Candidate Pack or visit our staff recruitment website for information about working for us, our culture, benefits, work-life balance and our career progression and development opportunities.
