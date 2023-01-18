Editor, Law360

Law360, a LexisNexis company, is an online newswire for business lawyers that covers major litigation, transactions, and regulatory issues. Founded in 2004 and acquired by LexisNexis in 2012, Law360 is a cutting-edge organization and one of the fastest-growing subscription news services in the U.S. Our subscribers include the largest law firms in the U.S. and around the world, in-house counsel at major corporations, and key decision-makers in the government sector.

What we are looking for:

We are seeking an editor to join our editorial team in our London bureau. Editors at Law360 edit news stories and features as well as write headlines, perform line editing and basic fact checking. They also work with reporters to develop writing skills, and review newsletters in the evenings prior to publication.

Shift assignments are dependent upon department needs.

Required:

Five years of full-time copy-editing experience at a news organization

Exceptional understanding of grammar, spelling, punctuation, syntax and vocabulary

Working knowledge of AP style

Extreme attention to detail and ability to meet deadlines

Business or legal reporting experience is not required, however professional reporting experience and strong writing and analytical skills are required

Qualified candidates will be asked to complete writing and reporting tests electronically.

Law360 offers extensive training on legal topics. Business or legal reporting experience is not required. However, professional reporting experience and strong writing and analytical skills are required to succeed in this job.

Law360 offices are located in NYC, London, Washington DC, and Los Angeles. We offer a casual and flexible work environment, comprehensive benefits and competitive salary.

Please send applications to Holly.tew@relx.com.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog