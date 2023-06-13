Journalist wanted to investigate future of media

Press Gazette is recruiting a senior writer to work on investigations and big interviews.

You will be joining us at a time when Press Gazette is going from strength to strength with a string of awards nominations, a growing audience and increased revenue.

This job has an emphasis on quality over quantity of ouput (no churnalism or clickbait required). You will only be expected to deliver two or three pieces per week and will be given the time and support to ensure they are produced to a high standard.

This is an opportunity to produce work which has huge impact and gets you (and us) noticed.

Related

This job would suit someone with at least a few years in journalism who has already made waves with exclusive news stories and investigations (but exceptional candidates who have less experience will be considered).

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

Experience of covering the media beat is nice to have (but not essential).

We have modern, newly refurbished offices in Hatton Garden and operate a hybrid working model (two days in and three days remotely).

Please apply for this job if you are enthused by the prospect of having a positive impact on the most important business in the world.

Press Gazette’s focus nowadays is around providing news industry leaders with the information they need to ensure their businesses can thrive in the digital age.

Please send a brief covering note to dominicp@pressgazette.co.uk – along with your CV and include three ideas for stories you would pitch in your first news meeting. The deadline is 30 June, but we are keen to fill this position soon so would welcome early applications.

The salary on offer, and the exact nature of the role itself, will vary depending on the person we recruit. If you are interested in the job, we are happy to share further guidance on salary on a confidential basis as a first step.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog