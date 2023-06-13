View all newsletters
Sign up for our free email newsletters

Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. Job Adverts
June 13, 2023

Journalist wanted to investigate future of media

Press Gazette is recruiting a senior writer to work on investigations and big interviews.

By Press Gazette

Press Gazette - The Future of Media

Press Gazette is recruiting a senior writer to work on investigations and big interviews.

You will be joining us at a time when Press Gazette is going from strength to strength with a string of awards nominations, a growing audience and increased revenue.

This job has an emphasis on quality over quantity of ouput (no churnalism or clickbait required). You will only be expected to deliver two or three pieces per week and will be given the time and support to ensure they are produced to a high standard.

This is an opportunity to produce work which has huge impact and gets you (and us) noticed.

This job would suit someone with at least a few years in journalism who has already made waves with exclusive news stories and investigations (but exceptional candidates who have less experience will be considered).

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Experience of covering the media beat is nice to have (but not essential).

We have modern, newly refurbished offices in Hatton Garden and operate a hybrid working model (two days in and three days remotely).

Content from our partners
How video ads went from disaster to top revenue stream for travel blogging network
How video ads went from disaster to top revenue stream for travel blogging network
Rob Waugh
News Xchange 2023: Reporting from the frontlines of news
News Xchange 2023: Reporting from the frontlines of news
Mark Rowland
Tech platform aims to quadruple publisher revenue in tough economic climate
Tech platform aims to quadruple publisher revenue in tough economic climate
Press Gazette

Please apply for this job if you are enthused by the prospect of having a positive impact on the most important business in the world.

Press Gazette’s focus nowadays is around providing news industry leaders with the information they need to ensure their businesses can thrive in the digital age.

Please send a brief covering note to dominicp@pressgazette.co.uk – along with your CV and include three ideas for stories you would pitch in your first news meeting. The deadline is 30 June, but we are keen to fill this position soon so would welcome early applications.

The salary on offer, and the exact nature of the role itself, will vary depending on the person we recruit. If you are interested in the job, we are happy to share further guidance on salary on a confidential basis as a first step.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Websites in our network
Capital Monitor https://www.newstatesman.com/events Spears World of Fine wine Elite Traveler Tech Monitor City Monitor Leadmonitor