Journalist wanted to investigate future of media

Press Gazette is recruiting a senior writer to work on investigations and big interviews.
You will be joining us at a time when Press Gazette is going from strength to strength with a string of awards nominations, a growing audience and increased revenue.
This job has an emphasis on quality over quantity of ouput (no churnalism or clickbait required). You will only be expected to deliver two or three pieces per week and will be given the time and support to ensure they are produced to a high standard.
This is an opportunity to produce work which has huge impact and gets you (and us) noticed.
This job would suit someone with at least a few years in journalism who has already made waves with exclusive news stories and investigations (but exceptional candidates who have less experience will be considered).
Experience of covering the media beat is nice to have (but not essential).
We have modern, newly refurbished offices in Hatton Garden and operate a hybrid working model (two days in and three days remotely).
Please apply for this job if you are enthused by the prospect of having a positive impact on the most important business in the world.
Press Gazette’s focus nowadays is around providing news industry leaders with the information they need to ensure their businesses can thrive in the digital age.
Please send a brief covering note to dominicp@pressgazette.co.uk – along with your CV and include three ideas for stories you would pitch in your first news meeting. The deadline is 30 June, but we are keen to fill this position soon so would welcome early applications.
The salary on offer, and the exact nature of the role itself, will vary depending on the person we recruit. If you are interested in the job, we are happy to share further guidance on salary on a confidential basis as a first step.
