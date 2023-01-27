Press Officer / Spokesperson, Moneyfacts Group plc

Moneyfacts Group plc logo

Moneyfacts Group plc is the UK’s leading provider of retail financial product data and has been pioneering financial comparison technology for over 35 years.

Moneyfacts’ data is used by virtually every bank and building society in the UK, the Bank of England, Financial Conduct Authority, Financial Ombudsman Service, HM Treasury, Prudential Regulatory Authority and UK Finance.

Our finance experts provide news, commentary and insights across national & regional newspapers, magazines, trade press, online, television and radio, on the wide range of Mortgages, Savings, Banking, Personal Finance, Commercial Finance, Equity Release, Pensions.

We have an in-house broadcast room which enables our finance experts to appear in-vision for television, and we regularly comment live on national and regional radio.

Our press mentions reach 10 million consumers weekly in the media.

Every year our consumer financial comparison website, Moneyfacts.co.uk has over 8 million unique visitors.

Throughout the year Moneyfacts data is regularly used, however following the mini budget on 23rd September 2022, the media turned to Moneyfacts more than anyone else, for the latest daily mortgage rates and product availability information. This continued for 2 months.

The Role

Based in our Norwich head office, this is a rare opportunity for an exceptional Press Officer / Spokesperson to join our busy Press Office. When the national and regional media need independent and impartial comment, insight, and explanation, they turn to Moneyfacts as the reliable and trusted source.

This is an exciting time for an experienced communicator to join and play a critical part in our external communications strategy.

The role will build upon the already trusted relationships Moneyfacts has with UK journalists, and give the perfect opportunity to widen contacts and reach-out proactively to financial journalists across the UK – You will be an expert in building rapport with high profile journalists and presenters.

Moneyfacts’ spokespeople have regularly appeared on programmes such as, BBC Breakfast, BBC News, ITV News, BBC Moneybox and Sky News.

You will play a lead role in this activity, so will be a confident speaker and subject matter expert who is happy to appear on TV and radio interviews. You will relish the chance to be on-air and communicating the Moneyfacts brand and unique data to the widest possible audience.

Journalists trust our independence and accuracy:

About You:

You will likely have a degree or similar professional qualification and significant experience of press and public relations preferably in the finance sector.

You’ll bring considerable knowledge in dealing with consumer and trade print and online media and will have a track record of developing strong networks of journalistic contacts.

You will have significant demonstrable experience in building and maintaining media relationships in a fast-moving, proactive, and reactive news environment.

Self-motivated and enthusiastic, you’ll be a critical thinker who is able to look at data and stories to pick out key messages to communicate them simply and with ease.

You’ll have experience in measuring the impact of coverage / press activity across core KPIs.

You’ll need excellent written and verbal English skills, an understanding of how nuances can influence communications, able to work under pressure on several priorities at once, and with tight deadlines.

You’ll be great at working with other people and passionate about getting things done.

Salary:

£30,000+ per annum depending on skills and experience

Hours:

Full time 35 hrs per week Monday-Friday 9am-5.00pm

Benefits:

25 days holiday plus public holidays + up to 3 days Long Service entitlement

Birthday day off

Enhanced Workplace Pension

Group Life Insurance

Training and development opportunities

Free car parking for all staff, two private car parks

Electric vehicle charging points

Locker rooms with showers and hairdryer

Fully air-conditioned offices

Free football car parking on Norwich City FC match days

Monday Motivation – Free treats on Mondays

Access to discounted local bus travel

To apply please email your CV and a covering letter to hr@moneyfacts.co.uk

