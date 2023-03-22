Digital Reporter, The Jewish Chronicle

- Digital Reporter
- Location: London office
- Salary: Competitive with national papers
This is an exciting opportunity to join a growing team at the heart of the business as it embraces a digital future.
The Team
The Digital Team is a rapidly expanding part of the JC organisation. Looking to optimise and grow the JC audience in the UK and globally, you’ll be part of an ambitious strategy to build up the JC’s online footprint and attract new readers to the publication.
About You
You have experience in a newsroom at a national or regional publication on the Social, SEO or news desks. You understand the importance of speed and accuracy in reporting breaking news and have an eye for stories that matter to our audience.
You’ll be capable of multitasking and handling numerous short term and long term projects and ensuring that attention to detail is maintained across the board.
You will also have a good knowledge of British Jewry and Israel, or a commitment to working hard to developing that knowledge as rapidly as possible.
The Role
As Digital reporter, you will report into the Digital Editor and be responsible for breaking news as well as online-only features and news stories as well as explainers and evergreen content.
You will also assist on the social media presentation of digital stories, as well as sourcing original pictures and videos for the website and social channels.
You’ll work with colleagues across the newsroom and are comfortable reporting, interviewing and researching stories for all sections of the paper.
Skills and Experience
You will have:
- A strong news sense and an eye for stories in the world of the JC
- The intellect and creativity to develop fresh angles on developing stories.
- Strong news writing ability and an eye for visual storytelling
- A working understanding of media law
It will also be useful if you have a working knowledge of social media scheduling tools as well as basic photo and video editing skills.
Closing date: 30 April 2023.
Apply by sending a cover letter and CV to jkaplan@thejc.com
