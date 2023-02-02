Editorial Complaints Committee Member, Independent Press Standards Organisation

IPSO logo

Independent Press Standards Organisation – Editorial Complaints Committee member

Help build IPSO’s reputation as a trusted, influential, and independent regulator by assisting with the adjudication of complaints.

The Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO) is currently advertising for a editorial member for its Complaints Committee with recent senior experience in national mass market newspapers.

IPSO is the independent regulator of most of the newspaper and magazine industries in the UK. By upholding the highest editorial standards, IPSO protects the public and freedom of expression. The Complaints Committee plays a central role in this work by adjudicating on complaints made to IPSO that regulated publications have breached the Editors’ Code. The Committee comprises twelve members, including seven lay members who no connection to the industry and five members who have recent senior editorial experience ranging across the different types of publishers that IPSO regulates.

Committee members are required to read and make decisions on cases circulated via correspondence each week. The Committee also meets in person around 10 times per year to discuss and make decisions on complaints.

Editorial members will be expected to act fairly and impartially in their decision-making, while contributing to the Committee’s work through their understanding and knowledge of the industry. Applicants may not be currently serving editors.

Committee members are paid £1,225 per month for their services plus reasonable expenses.

Successful applicants should have:

An interest in press regulation and the process of balancing freedom of expression with other rights of individuals;

Outstanding analytical skills;

The ability to advocate for their position while working collaboratively with other members to achieve rulings by consensus; and

Recent, senior experience at a mass market newspaper.

IPSO is seeking an individual with a background that will complement the experience and perspectives currently represented within the Committee.

At IPSO, we are creating a culture which recognises, values and respects that people are different. We believe that representing the diversity of the society in which we work is fundamental to our goals of protecting people and promoting freedom of expression.

We are committed to promoting a fair and inclusive workplace where all our people can flourish and reach their full potential. We know diverse teams allow for a more creative and productive environment and we strongly encourage applications from a wide range of people regardless of age, disability, sex, sexual orientation, gender (identity, expression or reassignment), marriage or civil partnership, pregnancy or maternity, race (including colour, nationality, ethnic or national origin), religion or belief and socio-economic background.

IPSO will reimburse reasonable travel costs for attending interviews. In-person interviews are preferred but IPSO conducts interviews by video call where needed, and candidates choosing this option will not be disadvantaged.

A role description is available on IPSO’s website at https://www.ipso.co.uk/what-we-do/vacancies/. Applicants should forward a CV and cover letter indicating which role they are applying for, and outlining their interest in and suitability for the role, to recruitment@ipso.co.uk by 21st February 2023.

