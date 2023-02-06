Home News Editor, Jewish Chronicle

Location: London office
Salary: Competitive with national papers
This is an exceptional, once-in-a-career opportunity to be at the helm of a dynamic news operation for a renowned publication that is making an increasing impact both in Britain and globally.
About Us
Founded in 1841, the Jewish Chronicle is the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper. Under new management with substantial funding since a takeover in 2020, it has built on its historic legacy to become increasingly influential through a series of scoops that have been followed by national newspapers and broadcasters.
Now the JC is poised to roll out the next stage of its ambitious plans for a brilliant future, both consolidating its presence in print through major exclusive stories and in-depth investigations, and breaking news as it happens with high-quality reporting on the fast-growing website.
The Team
The News Desk is the beating heart of the JC. You will be running award-winning names recruited from leading national newspapers and working closely together with exceptional young reporters in a closely knit team.
About You
You have extensive experience on a news desk at a national paper or an agency, or you are an established reporter who will already have an extremely good understanding of what a news desk role requires.
You will be an exceptionally capable multi-tasker, ready to take on a challenging variety of tasks, from running in-depth investigations, buy-ups and major interviews to dealing with huge breaking stories, working with reporters in war zones and handling the sensitivities of high-profile politicians and public figures.
The Role
As News Editor you will be running the news team from Monday to Friday, working from our office in central London.
Reporting to the Editor, you will be responsible for the stories in the news section of the newspaper and on the website, with the help and support of the Foreign Editor.
While working to the weekly deadline of the print edition of the JC, you will also oversee stories going up online throughout the week, working closely with the Digital Editor.
Skills and Experience
You will have:
- Superlative instincts for news, enabling you to react quickly and decisively to the rapidly changing agenda.
- The intellect and creativity to develop fresh angles on developing stories.
- Peerless news writing and copy editing ability.
- First-class personnel management and communication skills.
- An in-depth understanding of media law and the Editors’ Code of Practice.
You will also have a good knowledge of British Jewry and Israel, or a commitment to working hard to developing that knowledge as rapidly as possible.
It will also be useful if you have a working knowledge of Atex, InCopy and InDesign or similar CMS programmes, and good experience of working on digital publications as well as print.
Closing date: 11 April 2023.
Apply by sending applications to ne@thejc.com.
