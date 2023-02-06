Home News Editor, Jewish Chronicle

Location: London office

Salary: Competitive with national papers

This is an exceptional, once-in-a-career opportunity to be at the helm of a dynamic news operation for a renowned publication that is making an increasing impact both in Britain and globally.

About Us

Related

Founded in 1841, the Jewish Chronicle is the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper. Under new management with substantial funding since a takeover in 2020, it has built on its historic legacy to become increasingly influential through a series of scoops that have been followed by national newspapers and broadcasters.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the group privacy policy Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

Now the JC is poised to roll out the next stage of its ambitious plans for a brilliant future, both consolidating its presence in print through major exclusive stories and in-depth investigations, and breaking news as it happens with high-quality reporting on the fast-growing website.

The Team

The News Desk is the beating heart of the JC. You will be running award-winning names recruited from leading national newspapers and working closely together with exceptional young reporters in a closely knit team.

About You

You have extensive experience on a news desk at a national paper or an agency, or you are an established reporter who will already have an extremely good understanding of what a news desk role requires.

You will be an exceptionally capable multi-tasker, ready to take on a challenging variety of tasks, from running in-depth investigations, buy-ups and major interviews to dealing with huge breaking stories, working with reporters in war zones and handling the sensitivities of high-profile politicians and public figures.

The Role

As News Editor you will be running the news team from Monday to Friday, working from our office in central London.

Reporting to the Editor, you will be responsible for the stories in the news section of the newspaper and on the website, with the help and support of the Foreign Editor.

While working to the weekly deadline of the print edition of the JC, you will also oversee stories going up online throughout the week, working closely with the Digital Editor.

Skills and Experience

You will have:

Superlative instincts for news, enabling you to react quickly and decisively to the rapidly changing agenda. The intellect and creativity to develop fresh angles on developing stories. Peerless news writing and copy editing ability. First-class personnel management and communication skills. An in-depth understanding of media law and the Editors’ Code of Practice.

You will also have a good knowledge of British Jewry and Israel, or a commitment to working hard to developing that knowledge as rapidly as possible.

It will also be useful if you have a working knowledge of Atex, InCopy and InDesign or similar CMS programmes, and good experience of working on digital publications as well as print.

Closing date: 11 April 2023.

Apply by sending applications to ne@thejc.com.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog