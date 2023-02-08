Health Reporter, PA Media

- Remote – UK
- Full-time, permanent
PA Media Group is looking for an ambitious and experienced journalist to be part of the Content team at PA Media Group where your primary focus will be producing PA’s health coverage to our non-media customers, as well as our media customers.
What you’ll be doing …
- Researching and writing in-depth and original health analysis and explainers on the public and private healthcare sectors in the UK, including on latest health policy, NHS waiting lists and pressures, and the independent sector.
- Produce two weekly health newsletters covering the biggest stories of the week as well as a full health diary.
- Source and write exclusive health stories, including regular polling data on people’s attitudes to the NHS and private healthcare.
- Work closely with health and data colleagues to cover big health sector data drops including monthly NHS performance figures and the private sector market.
- Build strong contacts with leading health figures across the NHS and private sector, think tanks, NGOs and charities as well as relevant politicians.
What you’ll need …
- A clear understanding of Health issues in the UK and experience working in this specific area
- Demonstrable skill to go beyond basic reporting and provide detailed analysis around key subjects
- Good understanding of public policy, data, and a desire to find the stories which can go under-reported
- Strong contacts for leading health figures and relevant politicians
- The ability to make use of data to generate content and analysis
- An NCTJ or equivalent qualification
