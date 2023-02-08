Health Reporter, PA Media

Remote – UK

Full-time, permanent

PA Media Group is looking for an ambitious and experienced journalist to be part of the Content team at PA Media Group where your primary focus will be producing PA’s health coverage to our non-media customers, as well as our media customers.

What you’ll be doing …

Researching and writing in-depth and original health analysis and explainers on the public and private healthcare sectors in the UK, including on latest health policy, NHS waiting lists and pressures, and the independent sector.

Produce two weekly health newsletters covering the biggest stories of the week as well as a full health diary.

Source and write exclusive health stories, including regular polling data on people’s attitudes to the NHS and private healthcare.

Work closely with health and data colleagues to cover big health sector data drops including monthly NHS performance figures and the private sector market.

Build strong contacts with leading health figures across the NHS and private sector, think tanks, NGOs and charities as well as relevant politicians.

What you’ll need …

A clear understanding of Health issues in the UK and experience working in this specific area

Demonstrable skill to go beyond basic reporting and provide detailed analysis around key subjects

Good understanding of public policy, data, and a desire to find the stories which can go under-reported

Strong contacts for leading health figures and relevant politicians

The ability to make use of data to generate content and analysis

An NCTJ or equivalent qualification

Inclusion …

We’re working hard to ensure we provide an inclusive environment and as well as your skills and experience we’re also focused on who you are and what else you can bring. We recognise the importance of a healthy work life balance and positively encourage agile working.

We are always open to discuss an individual’s flexible working needs so please speak to us during the recruitment process to understand what this could look like for you. We will do everything we can to support you during your application. If you need us to make any adjustments to our recruitment process, speak to our recruitment team who will be happy to support you.



Why wait?



We will be considering candidates as they apply, so please do not delay in submitting your application as we may decide to close the advert early. We will aim to update you on the status of your application as soon as possible and successful applicants will be invited to a MS Teams interview.



To find out more about working with us, search #151Reasons on LinkedIn or check out our Life page, https://www.linkedin.com/company/-pa-media/life/29e089f6-5d8e-42d6-b83d-f4d8a53a8677/?viewAsMember=true.

