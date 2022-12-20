Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. Job Adverts
December 20, 2022

General News Reporter, PA Media

PA Media is hiring a reporter for its news team in London.

The PA news agency is looking for a first-rate reporter to join the London-based general news reporting team at PA, the UK’s national news agency. This is an exciting opportunity to join a highly-respected team with a reputation for quality, speed and accuracy that is second to none. 

About us 

PA is the UK’s national news agency, supplying 24/7 journalism to every newsroom in the country. It sits at the heart of the PA Media Group which is now a portfolio of diversified news and information companies encompassing a large data division, the picture agency Alamy and the streaming service StreamAMG, among others. 

What you will be doing 
The successful candidate will be an all-round news reporter comfortable with court cases, inquests, your own exclusives and off-diary uplifting stories and much more. 
You will be producing accurate, fast, impartial and clearly written copy in line with the PA news agency’s core standards.
You will be taking stills and shooting video where required.
You will be using social media to source exclusive and breaking news stories.
And working closely with PA customers, whether local or national.

What you’ll need 
Experience of reporting to agency/daily newspaper level.  
Up-to-date knowledge of media law.
Minimum 100wpm shorthand.
To be able work under pressure. 
An NCTJ or equivalent qualification. 
The ability to verify and source social media material.

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the group privacy policy.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Whilst your job title and job description indicate your principal responsibilities, you may from time to time be asked to carry out other work that is within your capability and capacity. Members of staff will not be asked to undertake other tasks unreasonably, but a measure of flexibility is expected of all 

Content from our partners
Next challenge for publishers is restoring revenue back to print levels
Next challenge for publishers is restoring revenue back to print levels
Press Gazette
What is Keystone by Outbrain and how can it boost digital revenues for publishers?
What is Keystone by Outbrain and how can it boost digital revenues for publishers?
Lead Monitor
How newsroom automation empowers publishers to offer large-scale local business reporting
How newsroom automation empowers publishers to offer large-scale local business reporting
Lead Monitor

Inclusion  

We’re working hard to ensure we provide an inclusive environment and as well as your skills and experience we’re also focused on who you are and what else you can bring. We recognise the importance of a healthy work life balance and positively encourage agile working.  

We are always open to discuss an individual’s flexible working needs so please speak to us during the recruitment process to understand what this could look like for you. We will do everything we can to support you during your application. If you need us to make any adjustments to our recruitment process, speak to our recruitment team who will be happy to support you. 

 
Why wait? 
We will be considering candidates as they apply, so please do not delay in submitting your application as we may decide to close the advert early. We will aim to update you on the status of your application as soon as possible and successful applicants will be invited to a face-to-face or MS Teams interview.

Apply here.

Topics in this article :

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

Websites in our network
Capital Monitor https://www.newstatesman.com/events Spears World of Fine wine Elite Traveler Tech Monitor