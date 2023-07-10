General News Reporter, PA Media

The PA news agency is looking for a first-rate reporter to join the London-based general news reporting team at PA, the UK’s national news agency. This is an exciting opportunity to join a highly-respected team with a reputation for quality, speed and accuracy that is second to none.

About us

PA is the UK’s national news agency, supplying 24/7 journalism to every newsroom in the country. It sits at the heart of the PA Media Group which is now a portfolio of diversified news and information companies encompassing a large data division, the picture agency Alamy and the streaming service StreamAMG, among others.

What you will be doing

The successful candidate will be an all-round news reporter comfortable with court cases, inquests, your own exclusives and uplifting off-diary uplifting stories and much more.

You will be producing accurate, fast, impartial and clearly written copy in line with the PA news agency’s core standards

You will be taking stills and shooting video where required

You will be using social media to source exclusive and breaking news stories

And working closely with PA customers, whether local or national

What you’ll need

Experience of reporting to agency/daily newspaper level.

Up-to-date knowledge of media law

Minimum 100wpm shorthand

To be able work under pressure

An NCTJ or equivalent qualification

The ability to verify and source social media material

Whilst your job title and job description indicate your principal responsibilities, you may from time to time be asked to carry out other work that is within your capability and capacity. Members of staff will not be asked to undertake other tasks unreasonably, but a measure of flexibility is expected of all.

What we can offer you…

5 weeks holiday in addition to 8 public holidays (pro-rated for part time employees)

Holiday purchase scheme

Enhanced pay for maternity, paternity and adoption leave

4% Company Pension contributions

Wellbeing Day

Life Assurance

Eyecare Vouchers

Cycle 2 work scheme

Recruitment referral scheme

Employee Assistance Program

BUPA health cash plan

Learning and Development Opportunities

Inclusion

We’re working hard to ensure we provide an inclusive environment and as well as your skills and experience we’re also focused on who you are and what else you can bring. We recognise the importance of a healthy work life balance and positively encourage agile working.

We are always open to discuss an individual’s flexible working needs so please speak to us during the recruitment process to understand what this could look like for you. We will do everything we can to support you during your application. If you need us to make any adjustments to our recruitment process, speak to our recruitment team who will be happy to support you.

The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.

Why wait?

We will be considering candidates as they apply, so please do not delay in submitting your application as we may decide to close the advert early. We will aim to update you on the status of your application as soon as possible and successful applicants will be invited to a face-to-face or MS Teams interview.

Find out more and apply here.

