Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Reporter, PA Media

The PA news agency is looking for a top-class reporter to cover Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) news and issues for both its non-media and media audiences.

ESG has grown to become a major focus for business, governments and consumers, with climate change, carbon reduction, mobility, and representation, all recognised as critical societal challenges.

You will be writing for PA Mediapoint, PA’s pre-publication news wire trusted and used by non-media organisations, with occasional work for the PA news wire used by the UK media.

The PA Mediapoint ESG content channel includes breaking stories, analysis and thought-provoking insights to keep its non-media audience on top of the agenda and shape organisations’ viewpoints on today’s most critical policy issues. Our unrivalled content allows customers to understand more about how to respond and embed ESG as a key strategic business driver.

Related

What you’ll be doing …

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the group privacy policy Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

● Producing original in-depth insight pieces on the incredibly varied and increasingly important range of topics that fall under the ESG umbrella – from sustainability, net zero, climate change, diversity and inclusion, advocacy and campaigns, corporate governance and board diversity and much else besides – for PA’s non-media customers.

● Creating newsletter briefings and roundups on key ESG news and developments.

● Taking day-to-day responsibility for the ESG channel’s output in a proactive way. This will involve breaking news, insight pieces and also cover global developments.

● Keeping PA’s non-media audience on top of the agenda and helping to shape organisations’ viewpoints on today’s most critical policy issues in an impartial way.

What you’ll need …

● Excellent contacts with key ESG pacesetters in both the UK and globally.

● Good understanding of government policy, data, and trends in ESG and a desire to find the stories which go under-reported across all topics covered in this area.

● A track record of pulling in exclusives, investigations, case studies and big interviews.

● Be confident promoting your stories via social media and through broadcast interviews

Do you have …?

● Experience of reporting at a national/regional levels

● A deep knowledge and interest in ESG subject matter.

● An NCTJ or equivalent qualification.

About PA Mediapoint

PA is the UK’s national news agency, supplying 24/7 journalism to every newsroom in the country. PA Mediapoint is the pre-publication news wire trusted and used by non-media organisations. It sits at the heart of the PA Media Group which is now a portfolio of diversified news and information companies encompassing a large data division, the picture agency Alamy and the streaming service StreamAMG, among others.

We will be considering candidates as they apply, so please do not delay in submitting your application as we may decide to close the advert early.

The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.

Inclusion …

We’re working hard to ensure we provide an inclusive environment and as well as your skills and experience we’re also focused on who you are and what else you can bring. We recognise the importance of a healthy work life balance and positively encourage agile working.

We are always open to discuss an individual’s flexible working needs so please speak to us during the recruitment process to understand what this could look like for you. We will do everything we can to support you during your application. If you need us to make any adjustments to our recruitment process, speak to our recruitment team who will be happy to support you.

Why wait?

We will be considering candidates as they apply, so please do not delay in submitting your application as we may decide to close the advert early. We will aim to update you on the status of your application as soon as possible and successful applicants will be invited to a face-to-face or MS Teams interview.

Start Date: 1 April 2023

Find out more and apply here.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog