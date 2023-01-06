Environment Correspondent, PA Media

The PA news agency is looking for a top-class reporter to be part of our brilliant team of specialists, covering the Environment beat for a year. This is an exciting opportunity to join a highly-respected team with a reputation for quality, speed and accuracy that is second to none. This will be a 12-month fixed term contract based in Paddington.
About us
PA is the UK’s national news agency, supplying 24/7 journalism to every newsroom in the country. It sits at the heart of the PA Media Group which is now a portfolio of diversified news and information companies encompassing a large data division, the picture agency Alamy and the streaming service StreamAMG, among others.
What you’ll be doing
- Filing fast, accurate and fair copy on the biggest stories on a subject which has never been more important.
- Producing original content and compelling analysis of developing stories of interest to PA’s customers whether on climate, biodiversity, agriculture, sustainability, green policy locally, nationally, and internationally and much, much more.
- Explaining complex issues in a clear, easy-to-understand manner and copy written with empathy and a focus on human interest.
- Being a key part of the PA news agency’s team of specialists which is relied on by regional and national media.
- Working closely with PA customers, whether local or national
What you’ll need
- Excellent contacts with key players in charities, campaigns, Westminster and around the UK
- Good understanding of public policy, data, and a desire to find the stories which can go under-reported
- A track record of pulling in exclusives, investigations, and big interviews
- Confidence to file off beat stories as well as breaking news
- The ability to think how to present your copy visually, using pictures, video and social media
- To be confident promoting your stories via social media and through broadcast interviews
- An NCTJ or equivalent qualification
- Experience of reporting to agency/daily newspaper level.
- Up-to-date knowledge of media law
- Minimum 100wpm shorthand
- To be able work under pressure
Whilst your job title and job description indicate your principal responsibilities, you may from time to time be asked to carry out other work that is within your capability and capacity. Members of staff will not be asked to undertake other tasks unreasonably, but a measure of flexibility is expected.
Inclusion
We’re working hard to ensure we provide an inclusive environment and as well as your skills and experience we’re also focused on who you are and what else you can bring. We recognise the importance of a healthy work life balance and positively encourage agile working.
We are always open to discuss an individual’s flexible working needs so please speak to us during the recruitment process to understand what this could look like for you. We will do everything we can to support you during your application. If you need us to make any adjustments to our recruitment process, speak to our recruitment team who will be happy to support you.
The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.
Why wait?
We will be considering candidates as they apply, so please do not delay in submitting your application as we may decide to close the advert early. We will aim to update you on the status of your application as soon as possible and successful applicants will be invited to a face-to-face or MS Teams interview.
