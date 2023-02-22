Editor, The Bureau of Investigative Journalism

Title: Editor

Reports to: CEO

Contract: full time

Location: London based, with a mixture of office and home working

Salary: £75,000-80,000

About the role

The Bureau of Investigative Journalism is looking for an experienced, ambitious and inspiring Editor to join our investigative newsroom.

Leading the UK’s largest non-profit investigative newsroom, the Editor plays a pivotal role in driving the ambition of our journalism, leading and shaping investigations, ensuring the robustness of our journalism and inspiring and championing teams to be their best.

This leadership position is part of the Bureau’s Senior Management Team and plays a pivotal part in helping shape and deliver the strategy as well as leading on culture and DEI within the newsroom and the wider Bureau. Heading up and developing the performance of a large functional area that has strategic impact, this role leads journalists and also contributes to the funding relationships TBIJ has as a non-profit. Their output is critical to the development, growth and resilience of the organisation.

About the Bureau

The Bureau of Investigative Journalism is an independent, not-for-profit organisation that holds power to account. We believe investigative journalism plays a key role in keeping democracy strong, power accountable and societies more just. We focus on in-depth, rigorous investigations that can make a real difference at a global, national or local level. Our motivation is to drive change.

To apply

Please email an up-to-date CV and covering letter to our CEO, Rozina Breen, at editorjob@tbij.com. Please also fill out our Equality Monitoring Form here, which is anonymous, so we can better track who we are reaching.

Deadline for applications: 9am 13 March 2023

The Bureau is committed to being an equal opportunity employer. We strive to create a diverse, inclusive and adaptable environment where people are encouraged and supported to do their best work. We encourage applications from those belonging to groups traditionally under-represented in the media.

You must have the right to live and work in the UK.

