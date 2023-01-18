Editor, New Milton Advertiser and Lymington Times

A rare opportunity has arisen to lead the editorial team at one of the UK’s biggest-selling weekly newspapers and its fast-growing website.

This is a unique chance to take the helm at a title which is bucking industry trends by maintaining a healthy print circulation whilst developing its digital presence.

The Advertiser and Times is based in the heart of the Hampshire market town of New Milton, with a patch covering the New Forest district and national park, Lymington and Christchurch.

Whilst the newspaper itself is traditional in looks – it’s one of the country’s few remaining broadsheets – the content is anything but staid.

Our readers have an insatiable appetite for human interest stories and breaking news alongside the community events they have trusted us to report for more than 80 years.

The Advertiser and Times is part-owned by Edward Iliffe of Iliffe Media. It enjoys a close working relationship with the wider Iliffe group and the successful candidate will form part of the senior editorial management team.

Our ideal candidate will already have managerial experience, either at editor or newsdesk level, and be trained to NCTJ-standards.

They will have the confidence to put a strategy and structure in place to maintain our print success whilst ensuring we are reaching new audiences with our digital and social channels.

Most important of all, they will have a thirst for news, an ability to get the best out of every story and the skill to recognise the content that will resonate with readers. They will also represent the title in the community.

You can find out more about Iliffe Media here: we run some of the UK’s largest websites, best-known newspapers and most successful radio and local television stations. To apply, please send a covering letter and CV to Iliffe Media Group editorial director at ian.carter@iliffemedia.co.uk by January 31.

