  1. Job Adverts
February 2, 2023

Editor, Burlington PR Agency

Burlington PR Agency logo

Burlington, Europe’s leading tech and venture capital PR agency, is hiring right now and we’re looking for an enthusiastic, smart journalist to join our fantastic team of writers and PRs.

We’re looking for a writer who is keen to build a new career in communications, in a sector that is fast-paced, full of stories and genuinely exciting.

We work with some of Europe’s best known venture capital funds and fast-growing tech companies. High quality editorial and content, including releases, op eds, social media posts and agenda setting data-backed reports, are at the heart of our service.

This is predominantly a writing job but would also be very client-facing, involving advising clients on strategy and thinking up creative ideas to get the companies and VCs we represent covered across nationals and the top tier tech titles.

For the right person, you could really shape your role in the company, building up your own clients and working with our senior team to build Burlington’s business.

Based close to King’s Cross, rewards and benefits include very competitive salary, private health insurance, bike to work schemes, company pension and flexible working from day one

Salary: Depends on experience

Key responsibilities: 

  • Create clear, compelling, and engaging content such as press material, blog posts, and social media content, accurately and to a very high standard
  • Maximise use of social media, digital channels for Burlington’s clients and on our own website
  • Thinking creatively to produced ideas and story angles for clients and your colleagues to support agreed media strategies
  • Advising clients on strategy and tactics that will achieve their aims

Skills

  • At least three years’ experience as a reporter or journalist
  • A strong news sense and an understanding of companies and business trends, particularly in the tech sector
  • Proven ability to produce clean copy under tight deadline pressure
  • Excellent writing, grammar and numeracy skills
  • Excellent communication and collaboration skills with the ability to network
  • Social marketing savvy, with knowledge of digital channels, content distribution across platforms and analytics – owned media – website, socials, newsletters
  • Top-notch organisational skills and strong time management
  • Demonstrate ability to think creatively and influence
  • The ability to be self-motivated and work autonomously
  • Ability to work in a fast-paced environment
  • A passion for the innovation economy, startups and their potential in everyone’s lives

To apply, please email: hello@burlington.cc

