Editor, Burlington PR Agency

Burlington, Europe’s leading tech and venture capital PR agency, is hiring right now and we’re looking for an enthusiastic, smart journalist to join our fantastic team of writers and PRs.

We’re looking for a writer who is keen to build a new career in communications, in a sector that is fast-paced, full of stories and genuinely exciting.

We work with some of Europe’s best known venture capital funds and fast-growing tech companies. High quality editorial and content, including releases, op eds, social media posts and agenda setting data-backed reports, are at the heart of our service.

This is predominantly a writing job but would also be very client-facing, involving advising clients on strategy and thinking up creative ideas to get the companies and VCs we represent covered across nationals and the top tier tech titles.

Related

For the right person, you could really shape your role in the company, building up your own clients and working with our senior team to build Burlington’s business.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the group privacy policy Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

Based close to King’s Cross, rewards and benefits include very competitive salary, private health insurance, bike to work schemes, company pension and flexible working from day one

Salary: Depends on experience

Key responsibilities:

Create clear, compelling, and engaging content such as press material, blog posts, and social media content, accurately and to a very high standard

Maximise use of social media, digital channels for Burlington’s clients and on our own website

Thinking creatively to produced ideas and story angles for clients and your colleagues to support agreed media strategies

Advising clients on strategy and tactics that will achieve their aims

Skills

At least three years’ experience as a reporter or journalist

A strong news sense and an understanding of companies and business trends, particularly in the tech sector

Proven ability to produce clean copy under tight deadline pressure

Excellent writing, grammar and numeracy skills

Excellent communication and collaboration skills with the ability to network

Social marketing savvy, with knowledge of digital channels, content distribution across platforms and analytics – owned media – website, socials, newsletters

Top-notch organisational skills and strong time management

Demonstrate ability to think creatively and influence

The ability to be self-motivated and work autonomously

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment

A passion for the innovation economy, startups and their potential in everyone’s lives

To apply, please email: hello@burlington.cc

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog