Deputy Head of News, Premier

Job Title : Deputy Head of News

: Deputy Head of News Location : Home and London Office (EC4R)

: Home and London Office (EC4R) HOURS OF WORK : 35 per week

: 35 per week CONTRACT : 12 Months FTC (Maternity Cover)

: 12 Months FTC (Maternity Cover) Reporting To : Director of News & Digital

: Director of News & Digital Salary: £32,000 – £35,000 per annum (depending on experience)

Premier, the UK’s leading Christian media organisation, is looking for an experienced and dynamic journalist to move our news coverage to the next level.

You will need to bring passion, enthusiasm and creativity while having the right leadership skills to help drive the team forward.

Working with us will provide the opportunity to tell your stories through news bulletins on radio stations such as Premier Christian Radio to an estimated 1.2 million listeners and through online articles on websites that reach up to 750,000 people a month.

So, if you are looking for a change and want to be part of a team sharing news that matters, apply to Premier today.

Related

What We Want:

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the group privacy policy Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

Experience writing and/or broadcasting news within a media organisation.

Strong news judgement and understanding of media law.

A strong understanding of Christianity and the UK church.

Evidence of leadership qualities.

A recognised journalism qualification is desirable.

A proven interest and understanding of matters of the Christian church and faith.

What You Need to Do:

Send us a CV plus evidence of your work (preferably broadcast & print) to recruitment@premier.org.uk.

Post-holder will work in a Christian environment and will deal with Christian organisations, Christian Ministries, and Christian listeners, most of the time; therefore, it will be necessary for the post-holder to be a Christian.

Due to the number of applications we receive, we cannot reply to unsuccessful candidates, therefore, if you have not heard from us within two weeks of your application please accept that on this occasion, your application has been unsuccessful.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog