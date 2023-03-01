Deputy Head of News, Premier

- Job Title: Deputy Head of News
- Location: Home and London Office (EC4R)
- HOURS OF WORK: 35 per week
- CONTRACT: 12 Months FTC (Maternity Cover)
- Reporting To: Director of News & Digital
- Salary: £32,000 – £35,000 per annum (depending on experience)
Premier, the UK’s leading Christian media organisation, is looking for an experienced and dynamic journalist to move our news coverage to the next level.
You will need to bring passion, enthusiasm and creativity while having the right leadership skills to help drive the team forward.
Working with us will provide the opportunity to tell your stories through news bulletins on radio stations such as Premier Christian Radio to an estimated 1.2 million listeners and through online articles on websites that reach up to 750,000 people a month.
So, if you are looking for a change and want to be part of a team sharing news that matters, apply to Premier today.
What We Want:
- Experience writing and/or broadcasting news within a media organisation.
- Strong news judgement and understanding of media law.
- A strong understanding of Christianity and the UK church.
- Evidence of leadership qualities.
- A recognised journalism qualification is desirable.
- A proven interest and understanding of matters of the Christian church and faith.
What You Need to Do:
Send us a CV plus evidence of your work (preferably broadcast & print) to recruitment@premier.org.uk.
Post-holder will work in a Christian environment and will deal with Christian organisations, Christian Ministries, and Christian listeners, most of the time; therefore, it will be necessary for the post-holder to be a Christian.
Due to the number of applications we receive, we cannot reply to unsuccessful candidates, therefore, if you have not heard from us within two weeks of your application please accept that on this occasion, your application has been unsuccessful.
Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog