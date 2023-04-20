Community Editor, Jewish Chronicle

Location: London office

Salary: Competitive with national papers

This is an opportunity to play a key role in a dynamic news operation for a renowned publication that is making an increasing impact both in Britain and globally.

About Us

Founded in 1841, the Jewish Chronicle is the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper. Under new management with substantial funding since a takeover in 2020, it has built on its historic legacy to become increasingly influential through a series of scoops that have been followed by national newspapers and broadcasters.

Now the JC is poised to roll out the next stage of its ambitious plans for a brilliant future, both consolidating its presence in print through major exclusive stories and in-depth investigations, and breaking news as it happens with high-quality reporting on the fast-growing website.

About You

You have good knowledge of the British Jewish community, several years of editing experience and an excellent understanding of storytelling online and in print. You will know how to gather news, write reports and brief writers.

The Role

As Community Editor you will be working from our office in central London. Reporting to the Editor, you will be responsible for the stories in the community section of the newspaper and on the website.

While working to the weekly deadline of the print edition of the JC, you will also oversee stories going up online throughout the week, working closely with the Digital Editor.

Skills and Experience

You will have:

1. Brilliant instincts for news, enabling you to react quickly to the rapidly changing agenda.

2. Great news writing and copy-editing abilities.

4. First-class personnel management and communication skills.

5. A good understanding of media law and the Editors’ Code of Practice.

It will also be useful if you have a working knowledge of Atex, InCopy and InDesign or similar CMS programmes, and good experience of working on digital publications as well as print.

Applicants should respond to: oradice@thejc.com

