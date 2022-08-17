BBC's Scotland editor James Cook abused and called 'scumbag rat'

The BBC has backed its Scotland editor James Cook and praised his “professionalism” after he was abused by Scottish independence campaigners on Tuesday.

Protesters shouted at Cook, who was appointed Scotland editor by BBC News earlier this year, as they demonstrated outside the Conservative hustings in Perth, with calls of “traitor”, “scumbag rat” and “liar” heard.

During a video circulating online, which was filmed by protesters, Cook was asked how long he had been in Scotland.

“I’ve been in Scotland my whole life,” he told the woman, who had also asked about the Claim of Right, a document that dates back to 1689.

“I’m not going to be starting asking you how long you’ve been in Scotland. I think it’s a bit of a rude question.”

After yells continued from the crowd, Cook said: “It’s a waste of time. I’m very much trying to have a civilised conversation with you, in our nation, which we share, but I can’t have a civilised conversation because this gentleman calls me ‘traitor’ and ‘scum’ and screams me down.”

A spokesperson for the BBC said: “James Cook is an exceptional correspondent and showed professionalism throughout the incident.

“It is never acceptable for journalists to suffer abuse of any nature while doing their job.”

This is utterly sickening. @BBCJamesCook is the most fair, thorough & kindest journalists in the business. His calm reaction in the face of this vitriol tells you everything you need to know about him. Appalling.

pic.twitter.com/Q1SLHJupao — Connor Gillies (@ConnorGillies) August 17, 2022

Cook was previously chief news correspondent on BBC Scotland news hour The Nine before taking on his current role. At the time of the independence referendum in 2014 he was Scotland correspondent and his other roles at BBC Scotland have included sub-editor, duty editor, reporter, correspondent and presenter.

Writing on the BBC News website on Tuesday, he said he had hoped to speak to independence supporters to hear their views and concerns but it “proved practically impossible”.

“The abuse was intense. I was called a ‘liar,’ a ‘traitor’ and ‘scum’. Several times I was told to go away – in somewhat more explicit terms.

“One woman wanted to talk about the 1689 Claim of Right but it was difficult to make out her point as the man next to her repeatedly hurled personal abuse at me.”

Nicola Sturgeon supports BBC Scotland editor

On Wednesday, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon hit out at the independence backers who abused Cook.

“Hurling abuse at journalists is never acceptable,” the SNP politician tweeted.

“Their job is vital to our democracy and it is important to report and scrutinise, not support, any viewpoint.

“James Cook is a journalist of the highest quality and a total pro – the behaviour he was subjected to last night was disgraceful.”

A number of BBC colleagues, and others across the industry, have also shared support for Cook. Richard Burgess, interim head of news content, tweeted: “James is a class act and he dealt with this depressing incident in his usual cheerfully calm, polite manner. Very proud to have a journalist of his integrity, intelligence and decency as our Scotland editor.”

BBC Scotland business and economy editor Douglas Fraser said Cook had showed he was a “class act, under pressure, provocation, being insulted and trying to engage…”

At the protest, there were also reports of abuse being hurled at Tory members as they walked in, as well as eggs being thrown.

Chief Superintendent Phil Davison said an “appropriate policing plan was in place to maintain public safety and minimise disruption”.

“Police Scotland is a rights-based organisation that puts our values of integrity, fairness, respect and a commitment to upholding human rights at the heart of everything we do,” Davidson said.

“We have a duty under the European Convention on Human Rights to protect the rights of people who wish to peacefully protest or counter protest, balanced against the rights of the wider community.”

No arrests were made, the force said.

The incident had echoes of the abuse directed towards BBC Newsnight political editor Nicholas Watt in June last year as he covered a Covid-19 lockdown protest in Westminster. Watt was called a “traitor”, shouted at and forced to run through a crowd to get away. Six people have since been convicted of a public order offence.