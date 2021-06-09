*Partner Content

myOnvent is a leading online events platform providing an interactive and engaging web-based service for hosting world-class events.

myOnvent offers comprehensive features with an intuitive easy-to-use interface. Organisers can set up their event in minutes, or work with myOnvent’s excellent customer service team to create unique and custom experiences for their guests with stunning design in a photorealistic environment.

myOnvent works as a standalone online platform, or as the digital partner to your physical event.

The platform is available in ten languages and requires no downloads to use. It integrates with most major online video services, from YouTube and Vimeo to Zoom and Facebook Messenger, allowing anyone to participate from anywhere.

Types of event you can host with myOnvent‘s interactive online events platform:

Conferences:

Single or multi-day conferences with multiple parallel sessions available. Stream keynotes live or pre-recorded, and host engaging panel discussions with guests from anywhere in the world.

Expos and fairs:

myOnvent offers comprehensive expo features. Customisable booths with branding and avatar options for exhibitors, who can upload videos and documents to their booths, and engage with visitors through chat and video.

Teambuilding and onboarding:

Upload onboarding documents or online courses to myOnvent and let employees complete them at their own convenience. Host teambuilding activities and town hall meetings for your distributed workforce, with interactive networking features that lets everyone participate and engage each other.

Membership hub:

Build a community for your members by providing exclusive access to content at their convenience. Create strong connections amongst your members by providing chat, video and other networking features. Utilize branding and design features to create a strong online presence for your organization.

Academic conferences:

myOnvent is one of the premier online academic conference platforms. With features like poster sessions and extensive experience hosting conferences for academic institutions, the platform will be able to accommodate any requirement.

