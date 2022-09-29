 Future of Media Explained podcast 16: Seven things media leaders need to know - Press Gazette

September 29, 2022

Future of Media Explained podcast 16: Seven things media leaders need to know

By Charlotte Tobitt Twitter
Press Gazette team at Future of Media Technology Conference

The latest Future of Media Explained episode draws on Press Gazette’s Future of Media Technology Conference to reveal seven key insights for media leaders.

It features contributions from News UK chief operating officer David Dinsmore, former DC Thomson CEO Ellis Watson and Evening Standard head of audio David Marsland among others as well as most of the Press Gazette team (pictured).

In short, media leaders need to cheer up – but for God’s sake look after your data.

There’s lots of insight in this episode for everyone and it is a must-listen, condensing a day-long conference into seven key take-homes.

How to subscribe to Press Gazette’s Future of Media Explained podcast

1. In your browser

You can use the player above to listen in your browser right now. Future of Media Explained is published every week.

You could bookmark the Future of Media Explained homepage on Acast.

And if you sign up for our Future of Media newsletter you will receive an email link to the latest show every Thursday.

2. In a podcast app

The Future of Media Explained is available on all major podcast apps including: Apple PodcastsSpotify and Acast.

Or search for Future of Media Explained wherever you get your podcasts.

3. On your smart speaker

If you have an Amazon Echo, Google Home or Apple HomePod smart speaker, ask it to “play the latest episode of the Press Gazette Future of Media Explained podcast”. The same command also works with virtual assistants on mobile devices.

Picture: ASV Photography Ltd

