The Guardian, Times and Financial Times are the most trusted UK news brands and sites for news about coronavirus, according to a new survey.

The study, commissioned by the Guardian and carried out independently by research agency QuMind, also found that 43% of the British general public trust Facebook “not very much” or “not at all” for news relating to coronavirus.

As part of the survey, 1,007 members of the public were asked: “To what extent do you trust the coverage of the coronavirus pandemic on the below media outlets and social media platforms?”

Nearly two-thirds (65%) said they trust the Guardian “very much” or “quite a lot”. The next highest scorers were the Times (63%), the FT (62%), the Telegraph (57%) and the Independent (56%).

The other news sources that formed part of the survey were the Daily Mirror (which 49% of respondents said they trusted “very much” or “quite a lot”), the Daily Mail (49%), Express (48%), Sun (42%), Buzzfeed (40%), Huffpost (40%), Twitter (39%), Youtube (32%) and Facebook (27%). The survey did not include the BBC, which regularly tops trust surveys.

The researchers asked the same questions of 1,004 teachers and 1,001 NHS workers. Among teachers and NHS workers, the Guardian was again the most trusted for Covid-19 news. Some 60% said they trust it “very much” or “quite a lot”, while 55% said this of the Times (55%) and 52% of the Independent.

Some 46% of teachers and NHS employees said they trust Facebook “not very much” or “not at all”.

Table ranks sites from least to most trusted, according to the survey

Guardian editor-in-chief Katharine Viner said: “The coronavirus pandemic is one of the biggest and most complex stories of our time, touching on all parts of life. That those working on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic trust and value the Guardian’s reporting on the crisis is hugely important.

“We will continue to publish our evidence-based and expert journalism, holding those in power to account for their actions, helping our readers to navigate new information and bringing empathy and humanity to the stories of victims.”

Photo credit: Pixabay