Image verified as human made Muse and Dots AI assistants

Meta and OpenAI have this week rolled out AI personal assistants (Muse and Dots) which extract value from journalism whilst giving media owners zero visibility or control over how that happens.

This is justified on the basis of the fact their actions are ‘human-triggered’. Meta and OpenAI appear to have decided that if a consumer wants a daily briefing from their favourite news sites, it is only their permission that matters. Website owners need to fight back.

These applications – accessed via a messaging interface that appears built to replicate how you might interact with a human personal assistant – function as always-on digital helpers, monitoring your inbox, diary, social media accounts and anything else you choose to connect them to (including, if you’re feeling brave, bank accounts).

Use cases are hugely varied and seemingly endless with marketing showcasing their capabilities in life admin and retail, such as booking restaurant tables and handling your Christmas shopping.

They will also fetch information for you. They can do so in real-time on the basis of a prompt (much like a chatbot), or check for updates on a schedule you set. This means they can send you briefings at a time of your choosing, without you having to ask again.

For example, you can set up a daily news digest from your favourite sources, focused on the topics relevant to your work. Or you can ask for background briefings before external meetings; on the individual, their company, and any relevant news on the subject of your discussion.

These assistants are firmly in the early adopter part of their Rogers curve. But I expect that to change. They are undoubtedly helpful and – with a little more development – I think it is highly likely they will achieve strong product-market fit across a broad base of consumers.

Accelerating this, the AI developers will be aggressively driving adoption.

Unlike the foundation models that power them, these products have promising economics.

Over time they build their understanding of a user: how your want to manage your time, your preferences as a consumer, your personal finances, friendships etc. This knowledge (or context, to use the technical term) creates switching costs. Changing an assistant means having to build up this understanding again, taking time, effort and a period of making do with an inferior digital helper.

These switching costs are valuable for AI businesses because they reduce price sensitivity. Users are likely to prefer an increase in the cost of an assistant over switching to an alternative provider.

Whilst the interface may resemble a chatbot in some respects, the way they retrieve publisher content is quite different.

Muse, from Meta, routes much of its outbound traffic via a headless browser, rather than a declared crawler. This means it’s impossible for a publisher – without expensive technology – to distinguish between Muse traffic and a human user visiting a page through a normal browser.

Crucially – and relatedly – these systems also do not respect the opt-outs that publishers express via robots.txt. They are open about this, declaring in their developer notes that, on account of the action being ‘human-triggered’, these ‘rules may not apply’ (see screenshot).

This means that, short of technical blocks (and even that may be impossible in the case of Muse), there is no way to prevent our content from fuelling these applications.

Furthermore, an extremely liberal interpretation of ‘human-triggered’ is being employed. With just a single prompt, I was able to set up a briefing service on Dots that scrapes the homepages of the BBC and Telegraph (sites which both block OpenAI’s fetchers) every day.

Unless this conduct changes, these systems represent a new and growing risk to publishers. They summarise content and create outputs that substitute a user’s need to visit a website. They do not carry forward any of the monetisation architecture such as advertising or subscription messages. And publishers have no choice but to accept it.

For sure, some media owners may choose to permit this use of their content, particularly for subscribers. Although I think it’s important to recognise that subscribers consuming journalism via these assistants are likely to be less loyal to the brand (your content is homogenised with other media) and yield lower value (they are exposed to fewer ads) and discover less of what they’re paying for (a personalised briefing leaves little room for the story they didn’t know they wanted to read).

The matter here though is one of principle. Publishers must have control – and be able to exercise strategic decisions – over their business model and their supply chain.

Locked in competition with one another, principles and publishers are clearly not a priority for the developers of these systems. One assumes they have made the calculation that it’s better to place themselves in the best possible position in respect of their rivals than to honour a publisher’s opt-out and risk handing an advantage to a competitor. Any reckoning with publisher litigation or regulators can come later.

Publishers, and indeed other website operators – these issues are common to retailers, job boards, property portals, forums and more – need to unite behind a simple principle. If a system does more with your content than display it to a human user in a browser as you have published it, you should be able to decide whether to allow that use.

We routinely draw such distinctions elsewhere. I can buy a ticket for the cinema, that doesn’t mean I can record the film to sell it or send it to my friends. A publican can pay for Sky Sports at home. If she wants to show the same match to her customers, she needs a different subscription. What changes is the use she’s making of it.

It took one instruction from me to turn the BBC and Telegraph homepages into a daily briefing. It should be just as straightforward for either publisher to decide whether, and on what terms, its journalism can be used that way. Those of us who publish on the web should act together to establish that principle now, while these assistants are still finding their audience.

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