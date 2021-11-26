British Journalism Awards 2021 News Provider of the Year shortlist revealed - Press Gazette

Eight news organisations are in the running for News Provider of the Year at next month’s British Journalism Awards – with the Financial Times trying to make it four wins in a row.

Other contenders for the prize (sponsored by Glide Publishing Platform) include Bloomberg News, shortlisted for the first time, and both The Times and Sunday Times.

The News Provider of the Year Shortlist was arrived at following a vote involving all 80 of the British Journalism Awards Judges who took into account work entered in every category.

The awards return as an in-person event on 8 December with more than 500 expected to attend the ceremony at the London Hilton Bankside.

The other finalists have already been announced.

The winners of the Marie Colvin Award, Journalist of the Year and the Public Service Award will be announced on the night (without a shortlist).

The event will also see Women in Journalism announce the winners of the Georgina Henry Award and a new prize for Woman of the Year.

And British Journalism Awards will again be giving the Barbara Blake Hannah Award to a journalist who, like her, has broken through boundaries.

This year’s British Journalism Awards will be presented by broadcaster and journalist Jeremy Vine.

The 2021 British Journalism Awards News Provider of the Year Shortlist (with examples of work)

Bloomberg News

Sky News

Eyewitness – Afghanistan: Desperate women throw babies over razor wire at compound, asking British soldiers to take them

Afghanistan: Face to face with the Taliban

Top English clubs in bombshell talks to join European Premier League

Guardian News and Media

Financial Times

Daily Mail

The Sunday Times

The Times

i and iNews.co.uk