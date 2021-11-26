British Journalism Awards 2021 News Provider of the Year shortlist revealed - Press Gazette

Eight news organisations are in the running for News Provider of the Year at next month’s British Journalism Awards – with the Financial Times trying to make it four wins in a row.
Other contenders for the prize (sponsored by Glide Publishing Platform) include Bloomberg News, shortlisted for the first time, and both The Times and Sunday Times.
The News Provider of the Year Shortlist was arrived at following a vote involving all 80 of the British Journalism Awards Judges who took into account work entered in every category.
The awards return as an in-person event on 8 December with more than 500 expected to attend the ceremony at the London Hilton Bankside.
The other finalists have already been announced.
The winners of the Marie Colvin Award, Journalist of the Year and the Public Service Award will be announced on the night (without a shortlist).
The event will also see Women in Journalism announce the winners of the Georgina Henry Award and a new prize for Woman of the Year.
And British Journalism Awards will again be giving the Barbara Blake Hannah Award to a journalist who, like her, has broken through boundaries.
This year’s British Journalism Awards will be presented by broadcaster and journalist Jeremy Vine.
The 2021 British Journalism Awards News Provider of the Year Shortlist (with examples of work)
Bloomberg News
- The Essex Boys: How Nine Traders Hit a Gusher With Negative Oil
- How Brexit Talks Overcame Suspicion, Resentment and Fish
- The Cruise Ship Suicides
Sky News
Eyewitness – Afghanistan: Desperate women throw babies over razor wire at compound, asking British soldiers to take them
Afghanistan: Face to face with the Taliban
Top English clubs in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
Guardian News and Media
- ‘Sexual predator’: actor Noel Clarke accused of groping, harassment and bullying by 20 women
- James Mcallister was a much-loved family man. Did the Christmas mixing confusion cause his death?
- The Pegasus Project
Financial Times
- Cameron lobbied for Greensill access to Covid-19 loan schemes
- SuspectGupta invoices used for Greensill loans stir fears of fraud
- Covid-19 vaccine tracker: the global race to vaccinate
Daily Mail
- PM’s secret fund for Carrie’s decor
- Earl Spencer: BBC’s vile slurs to entrap Diana
- Towering injustice: Millions stuck with fire-trap homes after Grenfell
The Sunday Times
- Chumocracy first in line as ministers splash Covid cash
- ‘Footing the bill for the cladding crisis will cost more than my flat’
- Revealed: how elderly paid price of protecting NHS from Covid-1
The Times
- How scramble for lockdown left Tory party in turmoil
- Assessing Covid-19 vaccines is much more than just a numbers game
- British embassy left details of Afghan staff for Taliban to find
i and iNews.co.uk